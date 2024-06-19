Trupanion to Host 2024 Annual Investor Day on September 18

SEATTLE, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, will host its Annual Investor Day on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. This annual event is designed to be the best opportunity for Trupanion shareholders and guests to understand Trupanion’s achievements and challenges over the past year and its strategic vision going forward.



Management remarks are expected to commence shortly after 9:00 am Pacific Time, and similar to prior years, the event will feature extensive Q&A with the teams responsible for leading the execution of the Company’s strategic growth plan.

Registration can be found here or on the events portion of Trupanion’s investor relations website found here. For those unable to attend, the event will also be livestreamed on the “Events” page of the Company’s investor relations website. The event will not be available for replay.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is the leading provider of medical insurance for over 1,000,000 cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.