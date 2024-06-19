Old Mutual Alternative Investments selects Intapp to power its relationship management and fundraising activities

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, today announced that Old Mutual Alternative Investments (OMAI), one of Africa’s leading private alternative investment managers, has selected Intapp DealCloud as its client relationship management platform.



OMAI has investment capabilities across infrastructure, private equity, impact investing, hybrid capital, and diversified credit. They aim to deliver consistent, competitive returns to investors, and to create a positive, long-term impact in the communities and environment they live and invest in. OMAI’s investments help build houses, schools, and thriving businesses in Africa, and provide essential infrastructure such as sustainable power generation, roads, railways, airports, and telecommunications.

Leading strategic change

“Aligned to our technology strategy, we wanted a fit-for-purpose solution already customized for private markets managers such as ourselves,” said Karin du Toit, Chief Operating Officer at Old Mutual Alternative Investments. “A rigorous selection process led us to choose Intapp DealCloud, as it provides the shortest route to value with the best fit and lowest implementation risk. Using DealCloud will enable and greatly enhance our client engagement processes.”

Addressing client relationship management

With Intapp DealCloud, OMAI will have a single destination for its professionals to find and reference communications, workflows, and other data relating to client pursuits and engagements. Access to collective firm intelligence helps teams strengthen relationships, track and forecast pipeline, make informed strategic decisions, and accelerate execution. Centralizing critical proprietary data, third-party data, and OMAI’s daily activities will also provide new, actionable insights into market trends and industry developments. Real-time data and analytics will help the firm’s professionals cultivate existing and prospective client relationships, build pipeline, and collaborate across teams. DealCloud helps modernize processes and accelerate potential fund commitments through every stage of the process.

Multiplying success with Intapp

“We’re thrilled to be helping OMAI streamline its relationship management and fundraising processes,” said Erin Guinan, General Manager of DealCloud at Intapp. “With Intapp DealCloud, OMAI will be able to focus on sustaining and growing the prosperity of the customers, families, and communities they serve.”

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About Old Mutual Alternative Investments

Old Mutual Alternative Investments (OMAI) is one of Africa’s leading private alternative investment managers. OMAI has over 7.4 billion USD in assets under management in infrastructure, private equity, impact investing, and hybrid capital. For more information, visit oldmutualalternatives.com.



*Attributed to Old Mutual Alternative Investments as at December 31, 2023.

