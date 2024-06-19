Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Industrial Diamonds Market in Australia: 2018-2023 Review and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report brings together facts and figures on the natural industrial diamonds market in Australia covering the period of 2018-2028. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.



Country Market Report:

The report features the impact of various factors on the market

The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data will be provided in the report

What is important, the report presents possible scenarios of market development

The report on the natural industrial diamonds market in Australia covers:

Reserves, mines, production

Manufacturers

Demand structure, trends

Consumers

Prices

Market forecast

Buying the report means:

Availability of key statistics on the natural industrial diamonds market in Australia (historical and forecast)

Allocation of country market players, their role in the market

Provision of data on demand characteristics

Identification of market potential

Key Topics Covered:



1. OVERVIEW OF NATURAL INDUSTRIAL DIAMONDS MARKET IN AUSTRALIA



2. RESERVES IN AUSTRALIA

2.1. Reserves estimation



3. NATURAL INDUSTRIAL DIAMONDS SUPPLY IN AUSTRALIA

3.1. Australia production in 2018-2023

3.2. Australia production shares in global market and in regional market in 2018-2023



4. NATURAL INDUSTRIAL DIAMONDS DEMAND IN AUSTRALIA

5.1. Demand structure, 2023

5.2. Australia consumption in 2018-2023



5. NATURAL INDUSTRIAL DIAMONDS TRADE IN AUSTRALIA

5.1. Export (recent years)

6.2. Import (recent years)

6.3. Annual prices (recent years)



6. NATURAL INDUSTRIAL DIAMONDS MARKET FORECAST TO 2028

6.1. General market forecast

6.2. Natural Industrial Diamonds production forecast to 2028

6.3. Natural Industrial Diamonds consumption forecast to 2028



7. NATURAL INDUSTRIAL DIAMONDS END-USERS IN AUSTRALIA



LIST OF TABLES

Natural Industrial Diamonds production in Australia in 2018-2023

Australia production share globally in 2018-2023

Australia production share in region in 2018-2023

Natural Industrial Diamonds demand structure, 2023

Natural Industrial Diamonds demand dynamics in Australia in 2018-2023

Trade in Australia in recent years

Structure of export by country in recent years

Structure of import by country in recent years

Export and import prices in Australia in recent years

Production forecast to 2028

Demand forecast to 2028

