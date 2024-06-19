Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Market in Australia: 2018-2023 Review and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report brings together facts and figures on the lithium market in Australia covering the period of 2018-2028. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.
Country Market Report:
- The report features the impact of various factors on the market
- The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data will be provided in the report
- What is important, the report presents possible scenarios of market development
The report on the lithium market in Australia covers:
- Reserves, mines, production
- Manufacturers
- Demand structure, trends
- Consumers
- Prices
- Market forecast
Buying the report means:
- Availability of key statistics on the lithium market in Australia (historical and forecast)
- Allocation of country market players, their role in the market
- Provision of data on demand characteristics
- Identification of market potential
Key Topics Covered:
1. OVERVIEW OF LITHIUM MARKET IN AUSTRALIA
2. RESERVES IN AUSTRALIA
2.1. Reserves estimation
3. LITHIUM SUPPLY IN AUSTRALIA
3.1. Australia production in 2018-2023
3.2. Australia production shares in global market and in regional market in 2018-2023
4. LITHIUM DEMAND IN AUSTRALIA
5.1. Demand structure, 2023
5.2. Australia consumption in 2018-2023
5. LITHIUM TRADE IN AUSTRALIA
5.1. Export (recent years)
6.2. Import (recent years)
6.3. Annual prices (recent years)
6. LITHIUM MARKET FORECAST TO 2028
6.1. General market forecast
6.2. Lithium production forecast to 2028
6.3. Lithium consumption forecast to 2028
7. LITHIUM END-USERS IN AUSTRALIA
LIST OF TABLES
- Lithium production in Australia in 2018-2023
- Australia production share globally in 2018-2023
- Australia production share in region in 2018-2023
- Lithium demand structure, 2023
- Lithium demand dynamics in Australia in 2018-2023
- Trade in Australia in recent years
- Structure of export by country in recent years
- Structure of import by country in recent years
- Export and import prices in Australia in recent years
- Production forecast to 2028
- Demand forecast to 2028
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yjokca
