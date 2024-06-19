Nigeria Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2024 - Nigeria's Telcos Struggle with Poor Investment Climate

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In recent years Nigeria's telecom sector has benefitted from a range of regulatory measures aimed at improving competition and developing infrastructure. The government's aim to increase broadband penetration to 70% by the end of 2025 as part of a national broadband plan remains ambitious, given that the penetration rate was below 50% as of August 2023.

Broadband services are predominantly delivered via mobile networks, but while there is some investment in fibre infrastructure one promising platform is satellite connectivity. SpaceX launched commercial services in February 2023, providing national coverage with download speeds vastly superior to the national average. Other satellite options also exist, including services provided by the ISP Tizeti based on Eutelsat's Ka-band connectivity (Konnect), and the NigComSat 2 satellite which delivers 5G backhaul services for MNOs.



The government's 5G policy has been supported by the award of spectrum. Mafab Communications, Airtel Nigeria, and MTN Nigeria have all launched commercial services, though their reach is limited: MTN Nigeria's 5G network is the largest though still covered only 7.5% of the population by September 2023.



The sector continues to face economic challenges, notably from unfavourable forex conditions which make the country less attractive to foreign investors, and by the plethora of taxes for telecom services.



Key Developments:

Mafab Communications launches 5G services.

Tizeti secures NIDF funds to expand its network across 15 states.

Starlink launches satellite broadband services in Nigeria.

Nigeria's broadcasters object to planned reassignment of 600MHz spectrum for telecom use.

MTN Nigeria drops IHS Holding in preference for ATC as its partner to manage its portfolio of mobile towers.

More than 500,000 5G users in Nigeria.

Companies Featured





Nigerian Telecommunications

Nitel

Pentascope

Transcorp

M-Tel)

Africa Mobile Networks

Globacom (Glo Mobile)

VGC Communications (MTN Nigeria)

Nepskom Communications

MTS First Wireless

Suburban Telecom

Backbone Connectivity Network (BCN)

Traffic Network Services

Fibre Tech West Africa

Phase3 Telecom

Alheri Engineering

Mobitel Nigeria

Prestel (O-Mobile)

Galaxy Backbone

21st Century Technologies

Main One (Mainstreet Technologies)

Brymedia

NigComSat

O3b Networks

WASACE

Linkserve

Pinet Informatics

Swift Networks

Startech Connection

Netcom Africa

MWEB Nigeria

Accelon (Internet Solutions)

Polestar

Naija Wi-Fi

Suburban Telecom

Zinox

Starcomms

Layer3

Airtel Nigeria (formerly Zain, Celtel)

9Mobile (Etisalat Nigeria

EMTS

Mubadala)

Visafone

Starcomms (Capcom)

Multi-Links

Reliance

Econet Wireless

Vodacom



