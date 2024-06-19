Cheers to a Comeback: Broadhead Brewery & Underdog Studio Revive the Iconic Underdog Pale Ale!

Ottawa, Ontario, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

An Ottawa-based craft brewery is going back to where it all started with a relaunch of its first beer, proving that hard work pays off.

Underdog, a Pale Ale created by Broadhead Brewery when they were founded in 2012, is now available at several LCBO locations in the province.

A partnership with Underdog Studio, a social advertising agency from Toronto, both companies were established around the same time and have grown to show that the odds can work in their favour through quality and work ethic.

"We're thrilled to announce Underdog, the first beer we brewed when we started Broadhead over twelve years ago, has been accepted into the LCBO,” said Broadhead Brewery Chief Executive Officer Jamie White.

“This beer was the catalyst that brought us together with our friends at Underdog, who share our scrappy and determined spirit. Cheers to the underdogs everywhere,” said White.

The revamped Pale Ale is a throwback to the one brewed in 2012 but with a few slight tweaks as Broadhead has grown older and wiser.

Pouring a pale burnt orange with a moderate white head, Underdog has aromas of citrus and grapefruit supported by hints of pine and a slight malt sweetness.

The palate follows the nose, with pleasant citrus and grapefruit up front and along with a nice amount of malt sweetness to balance out the finishing hoppy bite.

Medium-bodied with moderate carbonation, 12 years of brewing really shows with this great pale ale and is an example of the company’s ethos of ‘Work Hard, Drink Easy.’

Underdog Studio goes by the motto ‘Underdogs Work Harder’ and founder Brendan Weaver, whose company is a major player in beer advertising, said the organic synergy between his team and Broadhead Brewery should resonate with hard-working Ontarians seeking a beverage that truly reflects their spirit.

"I'm proud to have aligned our agency with Broadhead as we have shared values in quality, craftsmanship and work ethic overall. As one of Canada's fastest-growing companies, we are always looking for new opportunities to explore,” said Weaver.

Similar to Broadhead, Underdog Studio started from humble beginnings. Underdog has won numerous creative awards for alcohol beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods advertising.



Underdog Pale Ale is available in 473ml cans and has an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 5.2 per cent.

Broadhead already offers eight classic beers and a wide range of limited run releases ranging from crispy lagers to bold IPAs.