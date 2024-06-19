The Trade Mark Administrator Training Course, 1 Day Online Event: Enhancing IP Management

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trade Mark Administrator Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This one-day trade mark administrator training course has been specifically designed for trade mark administrators, formalities assistants and other IP support staff dealing with trade marks.

This course will provide a comprehensive overview of:

What trademarks are

How to choose new trade marks

The process of registration at UKIPO, EUIPO, WIPO

Contentious proceedings

Recording changes on the Trade Mark Register

Administration of your domain name portfolio

The expert trainer will use her extensive experience and knowledge to bring the topics alive and work through a number of case studies throughout the sessions to ensure delegates get the most from this course.

Why you should attend

Improve your understanding of the trademark process

Certification:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Trademark/Patent Administrators

Formalities Assistants

Legal Assistants

Paralegals

IP Support Staff

Others wishing to learn more about trademark administration

Course Agenda:



Introduction to trade marks

What is a trademark?

Why register a trademark?

The structure of the registers (typically national v. the more international nature of many businesses)

Choosing new trade marks

Inherent registrability and market acceptability

Relative registrability; searching and clearance

Lawyers in collaboration with marketing colleagues

Registration and prosecution

Understanding registration at UKIPO, EUIPO, WIPO

Applying to register

Communicating with the UKIPO, EUIPO, WIPO

Outline of the process

Objections (relative and absolute grounds)

Responses, evidence and acquired distinctiveness

Pitfalls and practicalities around the world

Timeframes

Sanctions

Documentary requirements

Office practices

Contentious proceedings - opposition, invalidity and revocation

Opposition

Revocation

Invalidity

Evidence

Hearing and appeal

Recording changes on the trade mark register

When will you need to record changes and why?

How to deal with changes

Renewal and maintenance

Overview

Databases

Renewal agencies v. In-house

Administration of a Domain Name Portfolio

Overview of portfolio management

Use of Domain Name Management Companies

Watching services

Maintenance of domain names

Renewals

Achieving a 'tidy' portfolio

Ownership of domains

Controlling the filing of domains

UDRP - domain disputes

acquisition of domain names

Pointing/technical issues

Social media handles

