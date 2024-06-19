IZEA Unveils Lumo Generative Image Model in FormAI

Cannes, France, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, is thrilled to announce the launch of Lumo, the latest and most advanced AI image model in its FormAI suite. Unveiled by CEO Ted Murphy at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Lumo sets a new standard in AI-driven image generation.



Lumo: Quality and Precision

Lumo represents a significant leap forward in AI image generation in FormAI, delivering the highest-quality images with an unprecedented understanding of user prompts. This innovative model excels in:

Typography : Lumo masterfully integrates text with images, ensuring that fonts and styles are aligned with the visual context.

: Lumo masterfully integrates text with images, ensuring that fonts and styles are aligned with the visual context. Complex Compositions : Whether it's a bustling cityscape or a serene natural landscape, Lumo handles intricate details with ease, producing cohesive and stunning compositions.

: Whether it's a bustling cityscape or a serene natural landscape, Lumo handles intricate details with ease, producing cohesive and stunning compositions. Dynamic Lighting : From the soft glow of dawn to the dramatic shadows of twilight, Lumo captures a wide range of lighting effects, adding depth and realism to images.

: From the soft glow of dawn to the dramatic shadows of twilight, Lumo captures a wide range of lighting effects, adding depth and realism to images. Vibrant Hues : Colors appear more vivid and true to life, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal.

: Colors appear more vivid and true to life, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal. Cohesion and Structure: Lumo ensures that all elements within an image harmoniously blend together, creating a well-structured and visually pleasing art piece.



A New Era of Digital Creativity

"We continue to add new capabilities to FormAI at a blistering pace,” said Ted Murphy, CEO of IZEA. "With its advanced capabilities, Lumo not only understands the nuances of user prompts better than any model before it but also produces images that are incredibly lifelike and visually stunning. This groundbreaking model empowers marketers, creators, and brands to elevate their visual content to unprecedented heights.”

Leveraging Advanced AI Technologies

FormAI makes use of a variety of different AI technologies, including Stable Diffusion and OpenAI generative models. The platform provides users with free access to a wide array of AI capabilities, allowing power users to upgrade for access to additional features and content volume.

Availability and Access

Lumo is available now to all FormAI users, with free access to its basic features and premium upgrades for additional functionality and higher content volumes. To explore Lumo and other FormAI tools, visit izea.com/ai .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

