UNH Investors Have Opportunity to Lead UnitedHealth Group Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (“UnitedHealth” or “the Company”) (NYSE: UNH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between March 14, 2022 and February 27, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 15, 2024.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com , or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. UnitedHealth repeatedly promised investors it was taking steps to avoid anti-competitive behavior, such as setting up “robust firewall processes.” The Company stated that its Optum business unit “invests extraordinary time, money, and resources into safeguarding customer sensitive information and keeping it walled off from UnitedHealthcare” and that “UnitedHealth Group’s existing firewalls and data-security policies prohibit employees from improperly sharing external-customer CSI.” Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about UnitedHealth, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm