Further high-grade drilling results at North American Lithium

Latest results for 36 new drillholes totalling 8,803 m for Sayona’s North American Lithium (NAL) operation, Québec, Canada with highlights including: North-West Extension - New Pegmatites 21.00m @ 1.55% Li 2 O from 352.90m in drillhole LAN-24-153A 25.50m @ 1.64% Li 2 O from 308.20m in drillhole LAN-24-156 25.35m @ 1.76% Li 2 O from 269.25m in drillhole LAN-24-159 18.40m @ 1.54% Li 2 O from 356.05m in drillhole LAN-24-159 Resources Area - Potential Resources Upgrade or Conversion 26.05m @ 1.66% Li 2 O from 324.25m in drillhole LAN-23-010-W1 19.90m @ 1.52% Li 2 O from 52.20m in drillhole LAN-23-072



All assay results of the 2023 drilling campaign are now completed, validated and released (24 holes for 4,900 1 m in this release)

High-grade results were obtained from the first 2024 drillholes (12 drillholes and wedges totalling 3,903 m).

Further drilling program totalling approximately 30,000 m to be completed at NAL throughout 2024.

MONTRÉAL, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited (“Sayona”) (ASX:SYA; OTCQB:SYAXF) announced today the results from 36 new drillholes totalling 8,803 metres at the Company’s North American Lithium (NAL) operation (Sayona 75%; Piedmont Lithium 25%) in Québec, Canada, demonstrating the high-grade nature of this strategic asset.



All the drilling results from the 2023 exploration program are now complete, validated and released and the first results from the 2024 exploration drilling program, which is currently underway, are reported in this release. The 2023 drill program has been a successful in demonstrating the potential to increase the mineral resource base at NAL. The 2023 drill program was designed to test extensions to mineralisation and provide in-fill data for the upgrade of Mineral Resource categories. The latest drilling results include the identification of high-grade lithium mineralisation outside the Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) pit shells, particularly in the North-West and South-East extensions, and support potential conversion of some of the Inferred resources to Indicated category within the MRE pit shells.

Sayona’s Interim CEO, James Brown commented: “We are delighted to have another strong set of drilling results from North American Lithium which continue to highlight the superb quality of this mine.

“The results reported today have shown that mineralisation continues outside of the existing MRE pit shells so the next key step will be to complete a recalculation of the MRE to include recent drilling.

“Additionally, we will also complete a further 30,000 metres of drilling throughout 2024 to better understand the full potential of the NAL mineralisation.”

