Digestive Health Products Market Size Expected to Reach USD 105.48 Billion by 2033

Ottawa, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digestive health products market size is projected to increase from USD 47.58 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 105.48 billion by 2033. This growth is expected to be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2024 to 2033.



The digestive health products market is driven by increasing consumer awareness regarding gut health, the availability of varieties of digestive health products, and novel technologies.

The digestive health products market encompasses the global industry involved in the development, production, distribution, and sale of dietary supplements and functional foods designed to support and enhance digestive health. Digestive health is essential for optimal food digestion, vitamin absorption, and pH maintenance in the digestive system. Digestive supplements, such as probiotics and digestive enzymes, can improve gut health and alleviate stomach difficulties.

Fermented dairy and milk products have a high concentration of probiotics. Kombucha, which is made from black and green tea fermentation, has beneficial bacteria that boost gastrointestinal health, weight loss, anti-inflammatory, and immunity. Natto, a soybean-based fermented snack, has inflammatory and immune-boosting qualities.

Digestive Health Products Market Revenue (USD Million) by Product 2020-2023



Product 2020 2021 2022 2023 Dairy Products 24,600 26,686.72 28,764.01 31,031.71 Cereals 3,900 4,256.26 4,615.14 5,008.93 Non-Alcoholic Beverages 3,000 3,283.83 3,571.36 3,887.66 Others 6,000 6,535.70 7,072.98 7,661.10

Digestive Health Products Market Revenue (USD Million) by Distribution Channel 2020-2023



Distribution Channel 2020 2021 2022 2023 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets 40,213.25 43,475.87 46,939.75 50,777.95 Pharmacy Stores 19,717.46 21,210.93 22,786.72 24,527.08 E-commerce 15,566.42 16,930.04 18,388.26 20,010.84 Others 10,982.97 11,600 12,228 12,907.08

Digestive Health Products Market Key Insights

North America has held a maximum revenue share of 32.31% in 2023.

By ingredient, probiotics segment has contributed the largest revenue share of 83.75% in 2023.

By distribution channel, supermarkets & hypermarkets segment has generated the biggest revenue share of 46.92% in 2023.

U.S. Digestive Health Products Market Size

The U.S. digestive health products market size accounted for USD 9.59 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 18.66 billion by 2033, growing at a notable CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2033.

North America dominated the digestive health products market in 2023. The region’s high market share is attributed to government assistance for product research, major companies, and technical breakthroughs in probiotics and prebiotics products. Rising healthcare expenditures, regulations related to food, advances in science and processing technologies, an aging population, and growing interest and awareness of consumers towards digestive health products are all increasing the demand and growth of the digestive health products market in North America.

Asia Pacific is observed to grow at the fastest pace in the digestive health products market. Asia Pacific is witnessing a significant rise in health consciousness among consumers. People are becoming more aware of the importance of digestive health and its impact on overall well-being. This awareness is driving demand for digestive health products such as probiotics, prebiotics, dietary supplements, and functional foods.

The prevalence of digestive disorders, including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), constipation, and acid reflux, is increasing in the Asia-Pacific region. Factors such as changing dietary habits, increased stress levels, and sedentary lifestyles contribute to these conditions. As a result, consumers are seeking effective solutions to manage and prevent digestive issues, boosting the market for digestive health products.

Digestive Health Products Market Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2033 USD 105.48 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 51.46 Billion Growth Rate From 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 8% Base Year 2023 Historical Year 2021-2022 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered Ingredients, Product, Distribution Channel, and Regions Regional Scope North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEAN, Rest of the World

Digestive Health Products Market Highlights

Ingredient Outlook

The probiotics segment dominated the digestive health products market with the largest revenue share of 83.75% in 2023.

Probiotics are living microorganisms that assist balance-friendly bacteria in the digestive system, enhancing mental health, preventing and treating diarrhea, and protecting the heart. They can aid in restoring the normal balance of gut flora, which can cause digestion difficulties, mental health concerns, allergies, and weight gain.

Probiotics are commonly found in fermented supplements and foods and are considered safe for most individuals. They can also help minimize the risk of antibiotic-related diarrhea that is not caused by medications. Probiotics may also help alleviate the symptoms of some digestive illnesses, such as Crohn's disease and colitis.

Product Outlook

The dairy products segment led the market with the highest revenue share of 46.92% in 2023.

Cheese, milk, and yogurt are high key minerals like calcium and protein, which offer several health advantages. According to the Australian Dietary Guidelines, eating these foods reduces the risk of hypertension, heart attack, metabolic syndrome, stroke, and colorectal cancer. Dairy products include probiotics, which assist in preserving the natural balance of the intestinal flora.

According to research, gut health is critical to overall well-being. Some fermented foods include probiotics, which are active bacterial cultures that live in the gastrointestinal system. Consuming them in proper amounts can help to keep the gut bacteria in balance. Common fermented dairy products such as culture drinks, yogurt, and kefir are excellent sources of probiotics because their composition serves as a protective matrix, allowing bacteria to live in the digestive system and gut and preventing stomach disorders.

Distribution Channel Outlook

The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment dominated the digestive health products market in 2023. hypermarkets give a holistic shopping experience by offering a diverse range of items, discounts, and competitive pricing. They provide a quick and effective manner for customers to locate whatever they need, with an emphasis on customers' convenience and comfort, making them popular among both families and individuals. Supermarkets provide customers with a simple and pleasurable experience of providing a diverse choice of items, accessibility, and availability. They also provide discounts, promotional schemes, contests, and cash back to make buying more enjoyable.

The e-commerce sector is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period. E-commerce offers low costs, flexibility, speed, comprehensive product descriptions, easy search engine availability, reduced inventory costs, technology, and 24/7 availability. It reduces middlemen, encourages customer reviews, and automates tasks, making it an attractive option for businesses.

Browse More Insights:

Digestive Health Products Market Dynamics

Driver: Increasing digestive problems

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing digestive health, owing to variables such as changing eating habits, age, and increased inactivity. The most common area for improvement is digestive wellness, with 85% of worldwide consumers making efforts to enhance their health, such as modifying their diet and utilizing probiotics.

Probiotics are gaining popularity, with 54% choosing drink and food format products. Consumers seek digestive health products in a variety of categories, with dairy and breakfast goods being particularly popular. The desire for healthier alternatives is especially visible in categories connected with better-for-you.

Restraint: Difficulty in meeting customers' expectations

Actively listening to customers’ requirements and preferences is critical for creating goods that meet and surpass their expectations. Customer input is critical for understanding consumers' expectations and developing goods. Market research gives insights into customer trends, preferences, and pain spots, allowing for more informed decision-making and inventive solutions.

Incorporating customer input and market research into product creation ensures that goods speak to the target audience, anticipate their needs, and provide items that consumers will love and recommend. Prioritizing client happiness via active listening and digestive health products market research may result in exceeding expectations and building a loyal customer base.

Opportunity: Research and development

Digestive illness is a fast-growing clinical and scientific field fueled by new technology, newer medicine, and better knowledge of pathogenic pathways. The area is diverse and transdisciplinary, with studies concentrating on individual organs and supporting fields. Endoscopic advancements have resulted in the creation of novel medicines, such as H2 antagonists and proton pump inhibitors, which have effectively treated many patients with gastrointestinal illness.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is a public health concern, and nutrigenetics and nutrigenomics indicate that diet can affect clinical outcomes. The use of artificial intelligence in gastroenterology and hepatology will alter the discipline, aiming to cut documentation time while increasing patient care.

Recent Developments:

In March 2024, TrueNorth launched innovative probiotic solutions, ‘Sensibiotics’ for sensitive gut and feminine health, targeting India's growing gut health market, projected at $4.91 billion, and the feminine health market, projected at $0.9 billion in revenues. TrueNorth has also launched two new products, ‘Sensibiotics,’ for sensitive gut and feminine health, which are tailored to the needs of today’s professionals. These probiotic supplements address common health concerns like travelers' diarrhea and urinary tract infections (UTIs), providing targeted, preventive care.



In March 2024, Ombre, an innovation company at the forefront of the microbiome testing and probiotics industry, proudly announces its participation in the upcoming Natural Products Expo West, March 13th to 16th in Anaheim, CA. Ombre is set to unveil its latest digestive health products: the 3-in-1 Probiotic + Prebiotic and Postbiotic, alongside the Prebiotic Fiber with SuperGreens. Ombre unveils its latest digestive health products: the 3-in-1 Probiotic + Prebiotic and Postbiotic, alongside the Prebiotic Fiber with SuperGreens. Ombre's commitment to scientifically enhancing gut health takes a leap forward with these new product launches.



Digestive Health Products Market Top Companies



Cargill, Inc.

Danone A.S.

Arla Foods, Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Nestle SA

Danisco AS

AST Enzymes

Beroni Group

Yakult Honsha Co.

Chr. Hansen Holding

Market Segmentation

By Ingredients

Food Enzymes

Probiotics

Prebiotics



By Product

Dairy Products

Cereals

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

E-commerce

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World



