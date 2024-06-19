Renault Group: disclosure of trading in own shares from June 14 to June 18, 2024

June 19, 2024
 
 

Renault SA : disclosure of trading in own shares from June 14 to June 18, 2024

Boulogne-Billancourt, June 19, 2024

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Renault S.A. declares the following buyback of its own shares from June 14 to June 18, 2024.

Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased sharesMarket (MIC code)
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI6952024-06-14FR0000131906220 70047.9291XPAR
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI6952024-06-14FR000013190693 30047.9341DXE
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI6952024-06-14FR000013190612 10047.9504TQE
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI6952024-06-14FR000013190620 90047.9362AQE
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI6952024-06-17FR0000131906178 00048.9813XPAR
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI6952024-06-17FR000013190675 00048.9639DXE
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI6952024-06-17FR000013190612 00048.9571TQE
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI6952024-06-17FR000013190612 00048.9427AQE
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI6952024-06-18FR0000131906177 94349.5497XPAR
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI6952024-06-18FR000013190670 05749.4839DXE
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI6952024-06-18FR000013190612 00049.5275TQE
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI6952024-06-18FR000013190616 00049.4903AQE
       
   TOTAL 900 000 48.7421 

Detailed information

The detailed reporting of these share buybacks, which is very extensive, is available on Renault’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Finance / Regulated Information / Share buyback program / Year 2024” section.

