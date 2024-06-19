Renault Group: disclosure of trading in own shares from June 14 to June 18, 2024

|Press Release
June 19, 2024
Renault SA : disclosure of trading in own shares from June 14 to June 18, 2024
Boulogne-Billancourt, June 19, 2024
Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Renault S.A. declares the following buyback of its own shares from June 14 to June 18, 2024.
Aggregated information (by date and by market)
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
|Market (MIC code)
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|2024-06-14
|FR0000131906
|220 700
|47.9291
|XPAR
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|2024-06-14
|FR0000131906
|93 300
|47.9341
|DXE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|2024-06-14
|FR0000131906
|12 100
|47.9504
|TQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|2024-06-14
|FR0000131906
|20 900
|47.9362
|AQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|2024-06-17
|FR0000131906
|178 000
|48.9813
|XPAR
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|2024-06-17
|FR0000131906
|75 000
|48.9639
|DXE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|2024-06-17
|FR0000131906
|12 000
|48.9571
|TQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|2024-06-17
|FR0000131906
|12 000
|48.9427
|AQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|2024-06-18
|FR0000131906
|177 943
|49.5497
|XPAR
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|2024-06-18
|FR0000131906
|70 057
|49.4839
|DXE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|2024-06-18
|FR0000131906
|12 000
|49.5275
|TQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|2024-06-18
|FR0000131906
|16 000
|49.4903
|AQE
|TOTAL
|900 000
|48.7421
Detailed information
The detailed reporting of these share buybacks, which is very extensive, is available on Renault’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Finance / Regulated Information / Share buyback program / Year 2024” section.
Attachment