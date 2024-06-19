Renault Group: disclosure of trading in own shares from June 14 to June 18, 2024

Press Release

June 19, 2024

Renault SA : disclosure of trading in own shares from June 14 to June 18, 2024

Boulogne-Billancourt, June 19, 2024

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Renault S.A. declares the following buyback of its own shares from June 14 to June 18, 2024.

Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market (MIC code) RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2024-06-14 FR0000131906 220 700 47.9291 XPAR RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2024-06-14 FR0000131906 93 300 47.9341 DXE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2024-06-14 FR0000131906 12 100 47.9504 TQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2024-06-14 FR0000131906 20 900 47.9362 AQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2024-06-17 FR0000131906 178 000 48.9813 XPAR RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2024-06-17 FR0000131906 75 000 48.9639 DXE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2024-06-17 FR0000131906 12 000 48.9571 TQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2024-06-17 FR0000131906 12 000 48.9427 AQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2024-06-18 FR0000131906 177 943 49.5497 XPAR RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2024-06-18 FR0000131906 70 057 49.4839 DXE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2024-06-18 FR0000131906 12 000 49.5275 TQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2024-06-18 FR0000131906 16 000 49.4903 AQE TOTAL 900 000 48.7421

The detailed reporting of these share buybacks, which is very extensive, is available on Renault’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Finance / Regulated Information / Share buyback program / Year 2024” section.

