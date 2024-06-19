ZettaBlock Integrates with Stellar to Simplify Blockchain Development

San Francisco, CA, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZettaBlock, an industry-leading, institutional-grade Web3 data infrastructure platform, is proud to announce a new collaboration with the Stellar Development Foundation, the organization that supports the development and growth of the Stellar network, known for facilitating open and accessible financial transactions. This integration is set to redefine the landscape of blockchain development, offering a streamlined path for developers to create not just any Web3 application, but powerful data-driven applications on Stellar, with ease and efficiency.





ZettaBlock and the Stellar Development Foundation are joining forces with a shared goal: to make the blockchain space more accessible and powerful for developers and to open up new possibilities for how financial systems can operate globally. This is about providing the tools and support needed to create applications that are not just scalable and secure, but also truly efficient.

“SDF is excited to work with ZettaBlock in giving our community more intelligence tools to build best-in-class dapps,” said Justin Rice, VP of Ecosystem of the Stellar Development Foundation. “We’re committed to making Stellar the highest quality network for developers to build on, and this integration with ZettaBlock furthers this initiative.”

By leveraging ZettaBlock’s advanced indexing, real-time data, and analytics capabilities alongside Stellar’s robust network for financial transactions, this integration promises to revolutionize the way developers build and deploy dapps. Developers now have access to a fully managed backend, with rich, actionable on-chain data – both historical and real-time – but also the ability to seamlessly integrate with private data sources. ZettaBlock empowers developers to swiftly create custom APIs tailored to their specific business needs or dapp logic. With the ability to generate GraphQL endpoints from SQL queries in one click, without the burden of infrastructure overhead, developers can now bring their innovative dapps to the Stellar ecosystem more than 90% faster. "We're thrilled to join forces with Stellar," said Chi Zhang, CEO and Co-Founder of ZettaBlock. "This collaboration mirrors our mutual dedication to unlocking the full potential of blockchain data for everyone. We're excited to see the innovative applications that developers on Stellar will create using our comprehensive data platform."

Visit app.zettablock.com to get started, or zettablock.com to learn more.



About ZettaBlock

ZettaBlock is an institutional-grade, full-stack Web3 data platform for indexing, querying, and analyzing across 12+ blockchains and 500+ datasets. Our platform makes Web3 data accessible and accelerates the development of scalable Web3 applications with real-time data. Swiftly generate custom GraphQL or REST APIs from SQL queries and incorporate your private off-chain data, empowering your applications with unparalleled scalability and flexibility.



About Stellar Development Foundation

The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) is a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source network that connects the world’s financial infrastructure. Founded in 2014, the Foundation helps maintain the Stellar codebase, supports the technical and business communities building on the network, and serves as a voice to regulators and institutions. The Foundation seeks to create equitable access to the global financial system, using the Stellar network to unlock the world’s economic potential through blockchain technology. For more information, visit stellar.org/foundation .



