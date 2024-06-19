Dickey’s Barbecue Continues International Expansion in Canada

Dallas, TX, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is thrilled to continue expanding their hickory smoked, barbecue pits in the greater Calgary area.

The Texas-style barbecue brand has entered into a multi-store agreement with local restaurant franchisor, Gaurand Modh to bring Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue to the great people of the province of Alberta. Gaurang will open his first store in Taber Alberta, where he is currently a resident and expand into additional communities nearby. With his previous franchise experience, Mr. Modh believes the Taber location will be a great success and is confident the residents will welcome this historic barbecue experience.

“I’m very happy for Dickeys to continue growing throughout Canada and to have formed this partnership with Mr. Modh,” said Jim Perkins, Dickey’s Executive VP of International Development. “We’re looking forward to working alongside this team and to bring a tried and true, Texas barbecue to the great folks of Alberta.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues to move Texas-style barbecue into the international market. In addition to the new expansion into Mexico, and the recent deal in the United Kingdom, Dickey’s can also be found in Botswana, Brazil, Egypt, Japan, Pakistan, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickeys proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. Dickey’s is led by both Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO, Dickey’s Capital Group, who has had a large hand in the brand’s international expansion into 8 countries, as well as the opening of their USDA Certified manufacturing and distribution plant, and his wife, Laura Rea Dickey, CEO, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has over 500 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickeys was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 list for ‘Fast-casual restaurant brands that scored the highest for ‘value’, and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickeys has finished in the Top 20 of the Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” four out of the past five years. The barbecue brand been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was recently named to D Magazines Top 500 CEO’s in 2023, was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

