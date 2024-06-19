An amount of $25,000 raised at the first benefit evening of the Parc Omega Foundation

MONTEBELLO, Quebec, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Makwa Foundation of Parc Omega is proud to announce the resounding success of its first benefit event, the Tambour Evening, which raised $25,000. This exceptional event, chaired by Ms. Sophie Thibault, journalist and news anchor at TVA, brought together many generous donors, dignitaries, and supporters of the cause.



"This evening is proof that together, we can make a difference. The funds raised will not only ensure the sustainability of existing conservation projects but also create new ones."

Eve Senneville, President of the Foundation.

Left to right. : Floralie Adam, maître de cérémonie, Jeffrey Desjardins, Denis Tassé, maire de Montpellier, Ian Lafleur d’Excavation Séguin Lafleur, Benoît Lauzon, prérêt de la MRC, Sophie Thibault, présidente d’honneur, Michel Poirier de Kubota Carrière & Poirier, Nicole Laflamme, mairesse de Montebello, Ian Lanthier de Construction & Rénovation JSL, Eve Senneville, présidente de la Fondation.

Absents de la photo : Stéphane Rochon, Immobilier Stéphane Rochon inc. Jessi Carrier de Collier, Carol Fortier, maire de Notre-Dame-de-Bonsecours, et Mathieu Lacombe, débuté de Papineau ministre de la Culture.

About the Parc Omega Foundation

The Foundation's mission is the protection of endangered species through conservation and education projects, as well as support for mental health through contact with nature and animals. Located in Montebello, the Foundation contributes to several research and conservation projects carried out at Parc Omega and elsewhere.

