Globex Mining Enterprises Announces Results of Annual Meeting

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce that all five nominees listed in its 2024 management information circular were re-elected as directors at Globex’s annual meeting of shareholders held yesterday in Toronto, Ontario.



At the meeting, the following individuals were re-elected as directors of Globex on a vote by ballot, with the following results:

Nominee Votes For

Votes Against Jack Stoch 12,169,034 7,675 Dianne Stoch 11,956,242 220,467 Ian Atkinson 8,726,634 3,450,075 Chris Bryan 12,102,134 74,575 Johannes H. C. van Hoof 12,101,134 75,575



Director biographies are available in the Management section of Globex’s website at www.globexmining.com.

At the meeting, Globex’s shareholders also appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Globex’s auditor.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex.