[Latest] Global Second Hand Apparel Market Size/Share Worth USD 126.6 Billion by 2033 at a 10.4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Second Hand Apparel Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Dresses and Tops, Shirts and T-shirts, Sweaters, Coats and Jackets, Jeans and Pants, Others), By End User (Men, Women, Kids), By Sale Channels (Multi-Brand Stores, Independent Small Stores, Departmental Stores, Online Retailers, Other), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Second Hand Apparel Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 43.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 45.3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 126.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.4% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Second Hand Apparel Market: Overview

Second-hand clothes are clothing that has already been owned or worn by someone else and is being resold or handed down to another person rather than being discarded.

A noteworthy global trend in the second-hand clothing sector is the rising acceptance and use of sustainable fashion principles. The growing awareness of environmental problems, along with a desire to decrease waste and lower the carbon footprint of clothing consumption, has boosted the appeal of pre-owned items.

Customers are increasingly turning to second-hand clothing as a more environmentally responsible alternative to fast fashion, motivated by a desire for unique trends, affordability, and a feeling of social responsibility.

Furthermore, the proliferation of online resale platforms and smartphone applications has made it simpler than ever for people to purchase and sell used clothing, democratizing access to sustainable fashion alternatives.

This movement is altering the fashion sector, as more designers and stores explore circular economy models and include second-hand deals in their business strategies to meet evolving consumer preferences and contribute to a more sustainable future.

By product type, dresses and tops segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. A prevalent trend in dresses and tops is a push towards sustainable and ethical fashion methods, with customers more interested in eco-friendly fabrics, timeless designs, and open supply chains.

By end user, the women segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. A major trend in women’s second-hand clothes is the rising popularity of online platforms and marketplaces, which provide a diverse range of economical and sustainable fashion alternatives, promoting convenience and conscientious purchasing.

By sales channel, the online retailer’s segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. An emerging trend in online retail is the use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology to improve the shopping experience by allowing shoppers to virtually try on things before purchasing.

In North America, one noticeable trend is the growing popularity of sustainable fashion, which is driving development in the second-hand garment sector as customers prioritize eco-friendly and ethically sourced clothing alternatives.

ASOS Marketplace is home to over 900 small companies, spanning independent brands and antique stores from 50 different countries.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 45.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 126.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 43.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.4% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Second Hand Apparel market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict the in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Second Hand Apparel industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Second Hand Apparel Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Second Hand Apparel market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Second Hand Apparel market in 2023 with a market share of 40.5% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

North America has an influential tradition of thrift shopping and sustainability, with people increasingly looking for economical yet trendy apparel alternatives that simultaneously reduce their environmental impact.

Moreover, the fashion business in North America is very dynamic, with constantly shifting trends and seasonal collections, resulting in an excess of lightly worn apparel. This surplus of supply, along with increasing customer tastes for sustainable and ethical design methods, has fuelled the rise of North America’s second-hand garment sector, making it a crucial driver in the worldwide resale business.

List of the prominent players in the Second Hand Apparel Market:

ThredUp

Poshmark

The RealReal

Vestiaire Collective

Depop

eBay Inc.

Tradesy

ASOS Marketplace

Vinted

Grailed

Mercari

Rebelle

Crossroads Trading

Micolet

LePrix

SnobSwap

Material World

Heroine

Threadflip

Others

The Second Hand Apparel Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Dresses and Tops

Shirts and T-shirts

Sweaters, Coats and Jackets

Jeans and Pants

Others

By End User

Men

Women

Kids

By Sale Channels

Multi-Brand Stores

Independent Small Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Retailers

Other

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

