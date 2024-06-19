Media Advisory: Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada to Host Inaugural CanWIN Global Summit for Canadian Women Entrepreneurs

TORONTO, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, with strong support from the Government of Canada, Manulife, and Air Canada, invites members of the media to attend the inaugural Canadian Women’s International Network (CanWIN) Global Summit in Toronto on June 21, 2024. The theme of this year’s Summit is Beyond Boundaries: Gender Inclusive Prosperity in Canada and Asia.



The CanWIN Global Summit will feature panel discussions with business and government leaders from Canada and Asia, shared innovations from incubators, accelerators, and entrepreneurs in CanWIN, and a curated pitch session with several leading venture capital firms. The Summit, hosted at Manulife’s head office in Toronto, represents a new platform in Canada to promote gender-inclusive trade, discuss women’s economic advancement, and share insights into gender equity across the Asia Pacific.



CanWIN and the CanWIN Global Summit are generously supported by contributions from the Government of Canada through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy.



About CanWIN



CanWIN is an international ecosystem of women assisting Canadian women in international business by offering a powerful network of connections and ongoing advocacy and support. CanWIN formally connects women thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and gender equality organizations to advance economic equality and empower Canadian women entrepreneurs through engagement with international growth markets in Asia.

Contacts:



Information:

A.W. Lee, Ph.D.,

Director of Inclusive International Trade,

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

a.w.lee@asiapacific.ca



Media:

Michael Roberts, Communications Director,

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

michael.roberts@asiapacific.ca



