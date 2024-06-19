Toll Brothers Opens New Model Homes at New Talley Station in Decatur, Georgia

ATLANTA, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of two new professionally decorated model homes at New Talley Station, a luxury new home community featuring one- and two-story condos priced from the mid-$400,000s and four-story townhomes priced from the mid-$700,000s in East Decatur Station. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and brand-new model homes are now open for tours at 2600 Talley Street in Decatur, Georgia.



The new Toll Brothers model homes at New Talley Station, both from the Stacks Collection of luxury condos, feature innovative architecture tastefully complemented by stunning contemporary interior design. The one-story Dalton model home at New Talley Station Stacks offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a one-car garage, and over 1,122 square feet of well-appointed modern living. The McKoy model home at New Talley Station Stacks features a two-story home design with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a one-car garage, and over 1,549 square feet of luxury living space with a desirable covered balcony.

“New Talley Station brings the small-town neighborhood feel that is synonymous with Decatur to its beautiful collection of new townhomes and condo stacks in this exciting Atlanta neighborhood,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. “The homes feature open floor plans and thoughtful interiors with Designer Appointed Features selected by a professional Design Consultant. We invite home shoppers to come see our beautiful new model homes and experience New Talley Station first-hand.”

New Talley Station features community lawns and private outdoor amenities. Homeowners also enjoy easy access to the most desired conveniences that Decatur has to offer, including top-rated schools, award-winning restaurants, and outdoor recreational activities.

For more information and to schedule an appointment to view the new Toll Brothers model homes, call 855-229-5676 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities and operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

