Veteran Forex & Crypto Traders Unite for Prop Trading Revolution

Umm Quwain, United Arab Emirates, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With DaikokuTrade at the forefront, seasoned veterans in Forex and Crypto trading are uniting to revolutionize prop trading. Amidst the crypto market's resurgence, DaikokuTrade's launch couldn't be more timely. Founded by a coalition of tech innovators, crypto experts, and forex traders, DaikokuTrade isn't just another crypto prop firm — it's a dynamic force in both the Crypto and Forex realms.

DaikokuTrade Breaks out of the Stealth Mode

DaikokuTrade is poised to redefine prop trading through its innovative evaluation-based approach. Beyond catering to crypto traders, DaikokuTrade aims to be the go-to choice for traders in Forex, commodities, and indices alike.

Focusing on finding and nurturing successful traders, DaikokuTrade offers performance-based payouts through its evaluation program. But standing out in a competitive landscape requires more than just payouts. DaikokuTrade sets itself apart by offering tight live spreads, seamless trade execution, and unparalleled transparency.

The True Value Proposition

What truly sets DaikokuTrade apart is its access to crypto & forex liquidity sourced from tier-1 centralized exchange partners. This partnership allows DaikokuTrade to offer superior trade execution. For Forex, commodities, and indices, DaikokuTrade collaborates with leading FCA and ASIC-regulated FX broker ThinkMarkets, ensuring similar benefits across all markets.

70% success rate for Newbies

DaikokuTrade offers plans for every type of traders: newcomers, experienced traders and pro traders who aim for a maximum profit split.

New traders can pass Junior challenges to hone their skills without push. While more experienced can move straight to Middle or even Senior level challenges where they can benefit from a bigger amount of profit split.

A Shift Towards Transparency

Transparency is at the core of DaikokuTrade's ethos. With clear rules around evaluations and comprehensive data sharing, DaikokuTrade aims to educate and empower prop traders like never before. Co-founders of Daikoku bring years of trading expertise to the table, promising a user-friendly experience backed by unwavering transparency.

Why Prop Trading Matters

Prop trading offers traders access to capital without the custody risks associated with self-funding. By passing rigorous evaluations, traders gain access to funded accounts, opening doors to real payouts without the burden of self-funding.

DaikokuTrade's Mission

DaikokuTrade's mission is simple yet ambitious: to provide a competitive trading environment across global markets. By offering superior trade execution, dynamic user experience, and unparalleled transparency, DaikokuTrade is set to redefine the prop trading landscape for years to come.

About

DaikokuTrade is a leading proprietary trading firm with a proven track record of excellence. With a remarkable success rate of over 70% in helping traders pass rigorous trading challenges. Daikoku is the destination for aspiring traders seeking a platform to elevate their careers.





Media Info:

Contact Person: Danylo B, Director

Email: danylo.bulka@daikokutrade.com

Website - https://daikokutrade.com/

Telegram - https://t.me/daikokutrade_com

