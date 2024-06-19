Unveiling New Technologies! ZPMC Garnering Spotlight at TOC Europe 2024

Shanghai, China, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From June 11 to 13, 2024, TOC Europe was held at the Rotterdam Ahoy Centre, Netherlands. As one of the key exhibitors at TOC, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (ZPMC) showcased its offerings in a 99-square-meter booth, attracting significant attention from attendees with its open and engaging presence.

The TOC exhibition is a professional platform that connects the international equipment suppliers of global ports, terminals, shipping, and third-party logistics, and is the leading vehicle for facilitating the exchanges among port operators and suppliers worldwide. Established in 1976 in London, the international shipping hub, TOC has a history spanning over 40 years and has evolved into the premier platform for technical exchanges between terminal operators and their suppliers.

During the exhibition, the ZPMC team, consisting of marketing personnel, technical experts, and staff from the European Service Center, welcomed and held discussions with over 20 groups of clients, including Maersk, PSA, TiL, CMA-CGM, COSCO, and HHLA. These meetings delved into new business opportunities, emerging technologies, collaboration projects, and future development plans. As a result, ZPMC's brand influence and corporate reputation were significantly enhanced both in depth and breadth.

At this year's TOC Europe exhibition, ZPMC unveiled two new technologies: the "MODEL S-ASC" and the "AI Algorithm-Based Visual Recognition Automation Solution." These innovations attracted significant attention from industry professionals. After the event, the ZPMC team engaged in discussions with technical experts to further explore these advancements.

Additionally, ZPMC was invited to deliver a keynote speech at the main forum of TOC, focusing on "Green Manufacturing and Products." This presentation highlighted ZPMC's achievements and future plans in the realm of green manufacturing, showcasing the company's commitment to corporate responsibility and innovative approaches to sustainable development.





Looking ahead, ZPMC will continue to expedite its transformation towards high-end, intelligent, and green manufacturing. The company aims to comprehensively enhance its integrated equipment manufacturing capabilities, leveraging its strengths to contribute wisdom and power to the global port and shipping industry.

