Arendals Fossekompani to build new production facility for Kitron Arendal

(2024-06-20) The new building will be approximately 7,500 square meters and will be completed during the first half of 2026.

“For AFK Eiendom, this is an incredibly exciting partnership that will contribute to attractive growth in our region. We are pleased to develop the project for Kitron at a key location for manufacturing and industry,” says Tom Krusche Pedersen, Property Manager at AFK Eiendom.

The building will be located at Longum, close to the E18 highway north of the city of Arendal, where Arendals Fossekompani has a 170-acre property. Construction work will start in the autumn of 2024, and the building is scheduled to be handed over during the spring of 2026.



Increased capacity for Kitron

“There is growth and a high level of activity at Kitron in Arendal, and we believe the activity will increase further in the years to come. We are simply outgrowing the current premises. Now we get the opportunity to help design the perfect building for our needs. This gives us the opportunity to grow further here in Arendal, where Kitron has its roots back to the 1960s. We are extremely happy about that,” says Heine Østby, Managing Director of Kitron Norway.

Kitron's operations in the area are currently divided between a facility of 7,300 square meters in Kilsund, which Kitron owns, and 4,000 square meters of rented premises at Stoa. When the new facility is ready, operations at Stoa will move to Longum, while the plant in Kilsund will continue as before.

Veidekke chosen as turnkey contractor

“We are grateful for the confidence shown in us and for the fact that we have come up with solutions that will allow us to start the design and construction of the production building for Kitron on this great site. All parties involved have contributed with positive input, and we are now looking forward to continuing the strong collaboration in the next phase,” says Regional Manager Atle Monan of Veidekke Bygg Agder.

About Arendals Fossekompani

Arendals Fossekompani is a long-term investment company that owns energy and technology-related companies that develop next generation industrial technologies. Arendals Fossekompani has been a proud producer of renewable hydro power for more than 100 years.



About Kitron

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and revenues were EUR 775 million in 2023.

About Veidekke

Veidekke is one of Scandinavia's largest construction and property development companies, with operations in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The company was founded in 1936 and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Contact:

Arendals Fossekompani: Tom Krusche Pedersen, Property Manager AFK Eiendom, tel. 480 43 511, tom.krusche@arendalsfoss.no

Kitron: Heine Østby, Managing Director, Kitron Norway, tel. 472 42 606, heine.ostby@kitron.com

Veidekke: Helge Dieset, Head of Communications, tel. 905 53 322, helge.dieset@veidekke.no



