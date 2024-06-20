Shibarium-Based Restaurateur Welly Adds Second Franchise Location, Plans to Expand Emerging Fast Food Empire to U.S.

REGGIO EMILIA, ITALY, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHIB, a world-leading ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies that has gained popularity among millions of holders worldwide, today announced that the Italian restaurant using the Shibarium blockchain, Welly, has added a second location as it continues its expansion efforts as an emerging fast food empire.

The new space in Reggio Emilia is the most expansive concept yet for Welly, which initially launched as a food stand in Naples, and which has also recently added food catering at various events to its repertoire. The new storefront in Reggio Emilia has 40 seats for indoor dining, in addition to the Welly to-go options. The Welly locations in Naples and Reggio Emilia both have stunning store layouts that were shaped and refined through the extensive input of the SHIB community, and designed by the Spanish architecture studio MASQUESPACIO, winner of several international awards, including curved walls, spacious dining areas, and neon light boxes featuring popular Welly NFT digital characters.

The Reggio Emilia franchisees, Federico Foroni and Enrico Damiani, are also enthusiastic members of the Welly and SHIB communities. The opening of this new location will be celebrated with a local community event featuring music on June 15, 2024.

“Welly is an experience unlike any other in the world of cuisine and is completely built on the input of customers and the passionate online community,” said Welly evangelist and spokesperson Gianmaria D’Aniello. “We look forward to bringing this unique, one-of-a-kind experience to more locations in Italy, new locations in the United States, and elsewhere in the world.”

Web3 and the Shibarium blockchain have been key components for Welly’s brand identity and food operations, with more to come in the future including a farm-to-table tracing system. To start, the Welly menu includes burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, and fries (or patatine fritte), with additional items such as vegan and gluten-free options to come.

“The Welly locations are two of the most exciting ‘projects’ within the entire SHIB ecosystem,” said Shiba Inu Lead Developer known as Shytoshi Kusama. “These real storefronts serving customers every day and Web3 are working together to augment the capabilities and reach of both. As Welly expands, SHIB and Shibarium will be right there to help franchisees meet their goals.”

Welly was born from an idea to bring blockchain concepts to a real-world food franchise for individuals seeking to experience something new, innovative, healthy, and tasty, after initially opening as a Naples, Italy restaurant in 2021. After rebranding and partnering with SHIB, Welly is now a point of reference in Naples for all chicken lovers and beyond. With a large menu filled with exclusive recipes from the renowned young chef Flynn McGarry, Welly aims to offer high-quality meals to the fast food world.

SHIB continues to expand its community and potential partnerships across several different verticals beyond food service, including internet and Web2 interoperability (D3 and the .shib top-level domain), philanthropy (the Manny Pacquiao Foundation), and media and entertainment (Content Delivery & Security Association). To learn more about partnering with SHIB, please visit https://www.shib.io .

For more information on Welly, please follow one of the following channels: https://linktr.ee/wellynft

About SHIB

SHIB is a world-leading ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies that has gained popularity among millions of holders worldwide. It has 3.9 million X (formerly Twitter) followers and is frequently ranked as the second-most searched crypto project by Google. Its ecosystem of tokens include $SHIB, $LEASH, and $BONE, plus native SHIBOSHIs and SHEboshi NFTs. SHIB.io utilizes the Shib Ecosystem to power quality technologies including SHIB:The Metaverse and Shibarium, the Layer 2 blockchain providing a solid foundation, scalability, security, and innovation for a decentralized world.



