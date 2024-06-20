Global CPaaS Market Report 2024-2028: Key Player Product and Positioning, and Capability and Capacity Assessment for 22 Vendors Within the CPaaS Market

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CPaaS Market: 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest CPaaS (Communications Platform-as-a-Service) research provides a comprehensive assessment of this growing market, featuring a regional analysis and an evaluation of each of the channels that comprise CPaaS offerings, including:

Email

In-app Push Notifications

MMS

Mobile & Online Browsing Chatbots

RCS Business Messaging

Social Media

SMS

OTT Business Messaging

Video Services

Voice Services

It includes strategic recommendations for CPaaS providers, as well as comprehensive 5-year forecasts for CPaaS traffic and revenue for each channel, and for 6 key market verticals:

Banking

Government & Public Services

Healthcare

Ticketing

Travel & Tourism

Retail & eCommerce

Key Statistics

$28bn - Global CPaaS market value in 2024

$58bn - Global CPaaS market value by 2028

102% - 2024 to 2028 market growth

2024-2028 - Forecast period

Key Features

Future CPaaS Market Outlook: An assessment of key market trends, drivers and pain points that are anticipated to impact the growth of the CPaaS market, including:

AIT (Artificially Inflated Traffic) & SMS Trashing Fraud

API-based Service Provision

Generative AI on Mobile Marketing Campaigns

The Growth of Conversational Commerce & AI

The Imminent Support of RCS via Apple's iOS Devices

The Impact of Rising International A2P SMS Termination Rates

The Rise of Mobile Identity in CPaaS

Comprehensive Industry Forecasts: An evaluation of the market outlook for 10 key CPaaS communication channels, including:

Competitor Leaderboard: Key player product and positioning, and capability and capacity assessment for 22 vendors within the CPaaS market, via the Competitor Leaderboard.



Country Readiness Index: Comprehensive coverage featuring country-level market analysis on the future of emerging CPaaS technologies in 60 select countries; thoroughly analysing each country's potential readiness for disruption from services such as generative AI, rich media messaging, APIs, conversational commerce and CPaaS enablement.



Research Deliverables

Market Data & Forecasting Report - The numbers tell you what's happening, but our written report details why, alongside the methodologies.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 5-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format, with interactive 'What If' and scenario tools.

Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in an exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

Market Trends & Strategies Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations.

Competitor Leaderboard Report - Provides a visual representation of the competitive positioning of the leaders within the market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgrwxq

