India Wealth Management HNW Investors Report - The Average Indian HNW Investor Offshores 58.8% of their Wealth Abroad

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Wealth Management: HNW Investors 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the investment preferences and portfolio allocations of Indian HNW investors. It profiles them in terms of their demographics, analyzes their propensity to invest offshore, and explores product and service demand.



The Indian HNW market is dominated by older and professional males. HNW investors have mainly sourced their wealth from earned income; entrepreneurial income and inheritance form smaller yet growing sources. In a highly competitive market such as this, advisory mandates have the highest demand, yet offering a multi-service proposition underpinned by a proven ability to demonstrate returns will be key to tapping into demand. Growing appetite for managed mandates and alternative investments provide arguably the most significant growth opportunities for wealth managers in the foreseeable future.



Key Market Insights

Expats constitute 22% of the local HNW population. They represent an attractive target market thanks to their more complex service requirements.

Robo-advice accounts for just 17.5% of the Indian HNW portfolio. Demand for robo-advisory services is expected to grow at a robust rate over the next 12 months.

Equities and cash and near-cash investments dominate the Indian HNW asset portfolio.

The average Indian HNW investor offshores 58.8% of their wealth abroad.

Report Scope

Develop and enhance your client targeting strategies using our data on HNW profiles and sources of wealth.

Enhance your marketing strategies and capture new clients using insights from our data on HNW investors' asset management style preferences.

Tailor your investment product portfolio to match the current and future demand for different asset classes among HNW individuals.

Company Coverage:

Visa

Citi

INDmoney

Fisdom Private Wealth

Arhaum Enterprises

Key Topics Covered:

Demographics

Expats

Investment Style Preferences

Asset Allocation Preferences

Offshore Investment Preferences

Products and Services

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cnowkq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.