Unilever Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unilever - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive information and insights into Unilever's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. It offers an overview of Unilever's technology initiatives, covering partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions.

Unilever is a manufacturer and supplier of fast-moving consumer goods. The company's product portfolio comprises food, beauty, personal care, beverages, home care, vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Some of its well-known brands are: Bango, Ben & Jerry's, Hellmann's, Knorr, Magnum, The Vegetarian Butcher, Wall's, Axe, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, Vaseline, Cif, Comfort, Domestos, Omo, Seventh Generation, Equilibra, Liquid I.V., Olly, Onnit, and SmartyPants, among others.

It sells products to brick-and-mortar store partners, small family-owned shops, online retailers, and value retailers. The company has business presence across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.

Each technology initiative is detailed with insights into the technology theme, objectives, and benefits. Additionally, the report includes details on Unilever's estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts, providing a thorough understanding of the company's technological investments and priorities.

Scope

Unilever's materials innovation factory (MIF) developed several robots, which have been used to develop several products, including the Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo and Conditioner, and the Hourglass Cosmetics Red 0 Lipstick. Ariana, Shirley, and Gwen are some of the robots developed by Unilever's MIF.

Unilever introduced the My Unilever app, aimed to digitally connect Unilever's factory-based colleagues globally. The app, built on Google Cloud and developed with Accenture, allows secure access to key Unilever systems, Google Workspace apps, and third-party tools like learning and payroll. It helps streamline processes, save time, and boost productivity.

Unilever is supporting its global network of sales reps and distributors with connected digital apps for promotions, orders, and billing, particularly focusing on emerging markets in Asia and Latin America.

Unilever launched a digital incubator in China called Uni-Excubator. The incubator serves as a collaboration platform for Unilever. Through the incubator Unilever partners with personal and beauty care start-ups in China to launch innovative "made-in-China" products.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm: Unilever Ventures

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment & Acquisitions Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

Contact the Publisher

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mrxn8d

