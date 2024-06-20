The Global Direct Air Capture and Storage (DACCS) Market 2024-2035: Companies are Being Incentivized to Develop the Technology with the US Government Offering >$3.5 Billion in Grants

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Direct Air Capture and Storage (DACCS) Market 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, innovations, and growth opportunities in the DACCS industry, focusing on key aspects such as CO2 capture mechanisms, technologies, markets, and key players.

The report discusses the advantages of DACCS as a CO2 removal strategy, including its scalability, flexibility in siting, and potential for integration with renewable energy sources. It also explores the current state of DACCS deployment and the factors driving its growth, such as increasing public and private sector investment, supportive policies, and the growing demand for carbon removal solutions.

The report delves into the various CO2 capture and separation mechanisms employed in DACCS, including sorbent-based and solvent-based systems. It also examines the different technologies used in DACCS, such as solid sorbents, liquid sorbents, and passive direct air capture (PDAC). The report provides a detailed comparison of these technologies, highlighting their advantages, limitations, and potential for future development.

While the market is in its infancy, with a relatively small amount of DACCS plants in operation (mainly in Europe, USA, Canada and Japan), the potential of these technologies will play a growing role in the carbon capture market. Companies are being incentivized to develop the technology with the US government offering >$3.5 billion in grants.

Report contents include:

Analysis of the overall market for Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS).

Costs for DACCS, current and targeted.

Pros and cons of DACCS.

In-depth DACCS technology analysis.

Comparative analysis of DAC to other carbon capture tech.

Commercialization and plants including production capacities.

Markets for CO2 captured by DACCS. For each sector, the report identifies key market drivers, trends, and opportunities. It also provides market size estimates and forecasts from 2024 to 2045, segmented by technology and application. Markets covered include: Fuels Chemicals, plastics, and polymers Construction materials Biological yield-boosting Food and feed production Enhanced oil recovery (EOR)

Market challenges. The report analyzes the costs associated with DACCS, including capital expenditures (CAPEX) and operating expenditures (OPEX). It breaks down the cost contributions of various components in DACCS systems and provides a comparison of cost estimates for different technologies. The report also identifies the main challenges facing the DACCS industry, such as high energy requirements, the need for cost reductions, and the development of supportive policies and infrastructure.

Profiles of 66 companies involved in DACCS.

Companies profiled include: Airhive AspiraDAC Carbofex Oy CarbonCapture Inc. Charm Industrial Climeworks Holocene 44.01 Mission Zero Technologies Noya Occidental Petroleum Corp. Removr

Company profiles cover technology offerings, key projects, partnerships, and competitive strengths.

Key Topics Covered:

1 ABBREVIATIONS

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 Purpose of carbon dioxide removal

3.2 What is CCUS?

3.2.1 Carbon Capture

3.2.2 Carbon Utilization

3.2.3 Carbon storage

3.3 Direct Air Capture and Storage (DACCS) Market

3.4 What is Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR)?

3.4.1 Nature-based CDR Solutions

3.4.2 Technological CDR Solutions

3.4.3 Technology Readiness Level (TRL): Carbon Dioxide Removal Methods

3.4.4 Carbon Credits

3.4.5 DACCS advantages

3.5 Market map

3.6 Commercial CCUS facilities and projects

3.7 CCUS Value Chain

3.8 Transporting CO2

3.8.1 Methods of CO2 transport

3.8.2 Safety

3.9 Costs

3.10 Carbon credits

4 CARBON CAPTURE

4.1 CO2 capture from point sources

4.1.1 Transportation

4.1.2 Global point source CO2 capture capacities

4.2 Main carbon capture processes

4.2.1 Materials

4.2.2 Post-combustion

4.2.3 Oxy-fuel combustion

4.2.4 Liquid or supercritical CO2: Allam-Fetvedt Cycle

4.2.5 Pre-combustion

5 DIRECT AIR CAPTURE AND STORAGE (DACCS)

5.1 Technology description

5.1.1 Sorbent-based CO2 Capture

5.1.2 Solvent-based CO2 Capture

5.1.3 DAC Solid Sorbent Swing Adsorption Processes

5.1.4 Electro-Swing Adsorption (ESA) of CO2 for DAC

5.1.5 Solid and liquid DAC

5.2 Advantages of DAC

5.3 Deployment

5.4 Point source carbon capture versus Direct Air Capture

5.5 Technologies

5.5.1 Solid sorbents

5.5.2 Liquid sorbents

5.5.3 Liquid solvents

5.5.4 Airflow equipment integration

5.5.5 Passive Direct Air Capture (PDAC)

5.5.6 Direct conversion

5.5.7 Co-product generation

5.5.8 Low Temperature DAC

5.5.9 Regeneration methods

5.6 Electricity and Heat Sources

5.7 Commercialization and plants

5.8 Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) in DAC

5.9 DAC plants and projects-current and planned

5.10 Capacity forecasts

5.11 Costs

5.12 Market challenges for DAC

5.13 Market prospects for direct air capture

5.14 Players and production

5.15 Co2 utilization pathways

5.16 Markets for Direct Air Capture and Storage (DACCS)

5.16.1 Fuels

5.16.2 Chemicals, plastics and polymers

5.16.3 Construction materials

5.16.4 CO2 Utilization in Biological Yield-Boosting

5.16.5 Food and feed production

5.16.6 CO2 Utilization in Enhanced Oil Recovery

5.17 Storage

6 COMPANY PROFILES (66 company profiles)

