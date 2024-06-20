Biosimilars Training Course: Prepare for Growth as Some of the World's Best-known Biologics Face Patent Expiration in the Coming Years (ONLINE EVENT)

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosimilars Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Prepare for the biosimilar market growth as some of the world's best-known biologics face patent expiration in the coming years.

In today's pharmaceutical landscape, the rise of biosimilars presents a pivotal shift in therapeutic options, offering more affordable alternatives to biologics whose patents are expiring. With major biologics facing patent expiration in the near future, the biosimilars market is poised for substantial growth, driving increased interest and investment in this sector.

This seminar delves into the critical distinctions between biosimilars and their reference biologics, addressing the complex regulatory pathways and challenges in both the EU and US markets.

Participants will gain insights into essential dossier requirements specific to biotech products compared to pharma products, alongside strategies for successful biosimilar development. Moreover, the course emphasises key biological considerations and the concept of totality in biological reviews, discussing unique aspects of biosimilars compared to small molecule generics.

This course will equip attendees with comprehensive knowledge essential for navigating the evolving biosimilar landscape.

Benefits of attending

Discuss global considerations and definitions of biotech/biosimilar products

global considerations and definitions of biotech/biosimilar products Gain an invaluable overview of the regulatory pathways for biosimilars in the EU and US

an invaluable overview of the regulatory pathways for biosimilars in the EU and US Understand the key Module 3 dossier requirements for biotech products versus pharmaceutical products

the key Module 3 dossier requirements for biotech products versus pharmaceutical products Learn how to develop effective strategies for development of biosimilar products

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course is perfect for pharmaceutical professionals working in regulation, quality assurance, pharmaceutical development, and R&D, including:

Regulatory affairs professionals

Medical affairs professionals

Clinical development managers

Quality assurance personnel

Legal and compliance officers

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Biologics introduction

Technical and legal definitions

Examples of biologics

The complexity of biologicals

The challenges with the development of biologics

Biosimilars vs generics

How the process is the product

A simple excursive to be reminded of the difference between biosimilars and generics

Creating a copy with limited and imperfect tools

The (e)CTD

International Council of harmonization (ICH)

The common technical document

CMC explained (incl. quality by design, specifications)

Why the CMC section for biologics is more extensive (as compared to small molecules)

The (e)CTD continued

Day 2

The registration process

A review of EMA and FDA biosimilar guidelines

Biosimilar development as a step-wise approach Quality Non-clinical Clinical

Non-comparable biologics

Other regulatory topics Interchangeability Naming Labelling Pharmacovigilance



Module 3 for biosimilars - section by section

In-depth review of module 3 documentation with special remarks regarding biologics and biosimilars specifically

Challenges for biosimilar sponsors

Global development

Costs

Uncertainty

Main players in the biosimilar field

A review of the current situation

Strategic considerations

A summary of key points to consider when (starting to) develop biosimilars

Case study



Speakers:



Andrew Willis

Consultant

Independent



Andrew Willis is an independent consultant providing expert advice and training on global regulatory solutions and pharmaceutical development. Previously, he worked for Catalent Pharma Solutions as VP Regulatory Affairs & Consulting Services. Catalent is the world's leading contract manufacturer and distributor of pharmaceuticals, and he was head of a team of internal and external regulatory affairs consultants. He qualified as a Chemist from the University of Glamorgan, after which he furthered his understanding of pharmaceutical development, working as a research chemist with Parke Davis.

He has 10 years manufacturing and analytical experience prior to entering regulatory affairs as a Senior Executive Officer with responsibility for submission of European MAAs and project management of development programs. He currently has a total of 28 years pharmaceutical experience with extensive knowledge in the development and manufacture of sterile, solid oral, inhalation, topical and biotech pharmaceutical products.

These experiences have allowed knowledge of many Biotech products requirements with experiences of growth hormones and multiple cancer treatments, including development and clinical registration of the first genetically modified live bacterium for such treatment. He has extensive experience of major European and US regulatory projects, in the clinical and marketing authorisation stages, and has significant experience in coordinating and managing meetings with European and US Health Authorities.

Specific experience includes the project management of a large MAA requiring full clinical data, followed by Mutual Recognition of the application in all of the European Concerned Member States. The project recorded successful outcomes in all major markets (26 countries) and was viewed as highly successful by the client, meeting very stringent project timings.



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qrcetr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.