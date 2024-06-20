Fortuna intersects 23.7 g/t gold over 17.8 meters from the Kingfisher Prospect at the Séguéla Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration program at the Séguéla Mine in Côte d’Ivoire.



Séguéla exploration program highlights:

Kingfisher Prospect SGDD133: 23.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 17.9 meters from 113 meters SGRC1795: 6.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.9 meters from 23 meters SGRC1833: 6.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 19.6 meters from 119 meters SGRC1841: 2.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 28.1 meters from 156 meters Badior Prospect SGRC1955: 20.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.2 meters from 53 meters SGRC1961: 16.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 53 meters SGRC1967: 38.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 3.5 meters from 27 meters SGRC1969: 15.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 10.5 meters from 132 meters SGRC1971: 15.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.9 meters from 122 meters Ancien Deposit SGRD1892: 12.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 9.1 meters from 297 meters, including

53.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 297 meters SGRD1894: 27.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 335 meters, including

209.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 335 meters SGRD1895: 39.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.8 meters from 254 meters, including

49.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 254 meters SGRD1890: 4.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.0 meters from 194 meters

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented, “The Kingfisher Prospect discovery, first announced in March 2024, has shown impressive growth with continuous drill defined mineralization now delineated along more than 1 kilometer of strike, with highlights including 23.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 17.9 meters from drill hole SGDD133, with mineralization remaining open along strike to the south and at depth.” Mr. Weedon continued, “In addition to the success at Kingfisher, infill and extension drilling at Badior has highlighted the high-grade potential of this prospect, exemplified by results such as 15.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.9 meters from drill hole SGRC1971.” Mr. Weedon concluded, “Results from deeper drilling at Ancien returned several high-grade intersections and continues to build underground mining opportunities at Séguéla.”

Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire

Kingfisher Prospect

Since the discovery announcement made earlier this year ( refer to Fortuna news release dated March 11, 2024 ) an additional 5,423-meter, 40-hole program was completed at Kingfisher. Results defined continuous mineralization over more than 1-kilometer of strike and joined the previous central and northern lodes (refer to Figures 1, 2 and 3). Drilling continues, testing the depth potential along this zone, as well as progressively infilling the area between the southern and central lodes, which collectively form a strike extent of over 1.9 kilometers. Kingfisher remains open at depth for most of the drilled strike, with the deepest drilling only testing to approximately 200 meters below surface.

The additional drilling at Kingfisher has further refined the understanding of the mineralization controls, with a clear association identified along the strongly deformed contact zone between a series of felsic intrusives, quartz veining, and basaltic units. Mineralization is characterized by silica-biotite-sericite-carbonate alteration and pyrite development, within and adjacent to the quartz veining, similar to the Boulder and Agouti deposits, 1 to 3 kilometers further north in the same sequence.



Drilling is scheduled to continue throughout the second half of 2024 with the aim of expanding the strike and depth potential of Kingfisher to support a maiden resource estimate by early 2025.

Figure 1: Kingfisher’s location, approximately 1-kilometer east of Sunbird









Figure 2: Kingfisher prospect long section - looking west









Figure 3: Kingfisher prospect cross section: section line 892550 - looking north









Badior Prospect

At Badior, an additional 2,727-meter, 30-hole program was completed during 2024 (refer to Figures 4 and 5), to infill and test depth extensions to previous high-grade intersections ( refer to Fortuna news release dated December 12, 2023 ). Drilling was successful in defining and extending the high-grade core with several intervals returning multiple counts of visible gold (>25 points) associated with quartz-pyrite veining and associated silica-biotite-sericite-carbonate alteration of the host basaltic units, with examples of corresponding grades including 38.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 3.5 meters from 27 meters in drill hole SGRC1967, 15.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 10.5 meters from 132 meters, including 73.5 g/t Au over 2.1 meters from 132 meters in drill hole SGRC1969, and 16.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 53 meters in drill hole SGRC1961.

Figure 4: Badior long-section showing select recent results - looking west









Figure 5: Badior cross section showing select recent results - looking north









Ancien Deposit

At Ancien, an additional 3,255-meter, 11-hole infill drill program was completed during the second quarter of 2024 to further refine the controls on the high-grade mineralized shoots at depth. This followed the previously reported results ( refer to Fortuna news release dated December 12, 2023 ).

Results from this program will support an evaluation of the underground mining potential at the Ancien deposit and the wider Séguéla land package.

Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of the Séguéla drill holes and assay results.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)

Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire



All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company’s personnel.

All RC drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5% representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5% samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company-controlled core yard.

All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes were drilled with HQ sized diamond drill bits. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All RC and DD core samples were shipped to ALS Laboratories’ preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro for preparation and then, via commercial courier, to ALS’s facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso for finishing. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

Appendix 1: Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire



HoleID Easting

(WGS84_29N) Northing

(WGS84_29N) Elev

(m) EOH1

Depth

(m) UTM

Azimuth Dip Depth

From

(m) Depth To

(m) Drilled

Width

(m) ETW3

(m) Au

(ppm) Hole

Type Area SGDD132 743881 892798 403 117.8 90 -60 76 80 4 3.4 4.1 DD Kingfisher 90 96 6 5.1 0.9 DD Kingfisher SGDD133 743830 892799 408 177.3 90 -60 113 134 21 17.8 23.7 DD Kingfisher Incl 120 121 1 0.9 29.4 DD Kingfisher And 129 130 1 0.9 440.0 DD Kingfisher SGDD134 743700 892800 416 238.3 90 -60 163 203 40 34.0 1.4 DD Kingfisher 226 227 1 0.9 17.1 DD Kingfisher SGRC1765 743705 892706 418 176 90 -60 141 170 29 24.7 2.3 RC Kingfisher Incl 167 168 1 0.9 15.9 RC Kingfisher And 169 170 1 0.9 24.7 RC Kingfisher SGRC1790 743920 893248 415 100 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC1791 743876 893150 413 112 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC1792 743911 893150 406 60 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC1793 743881 893053 406 66 90 -60 41 44 3 2.6 1.9 RC Kingfisher SGRC1794 743849 893053 408 110 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC1795 743863 892955 403 45 90 -60 23 37 14 11.9 6.0 RC Kingfisher Incl 26 27 1 0.9 23.6 RC Kingfisher And 28 29 1 0.9 49.9 RC Kingfisher SGRC1796 743829 892955 408 95 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC1797 743835 892858 415 42 90 -60 14 27 13 11.1 1.0 RC Kingfisher SGRC1798 743805 892858 416 108 90 -60 46 54 8 6.8 1.2 RC Kingfisher 58 62 4 3.4 1.5 RC Kingfisher 85 100 15 12.8 2.5 RC Kingfisher Incl 90 91 1 0.9 19.1 RC Kingfisher SGRC1799 743775 892858 417 137 90 -60 85 87 2 1.7 2.5 RC Kingfisher 116 130 14 11.9 1.0 RC Kingfisher SGRC1830 743807 892750 403 56 90 -60 17 29 12 10.2 1.2 RC Kingfisher 43 52 9 7.7 0.7 RC Kingfisher SGRC1831 743773 892750 407 114 90 -60 57 58 1 0.9 5.0 RC Kingfisher 67 107 40 34.0 2.0 RC Kingfisher Incl 103 104 1 0.9 23.9 RC Kingfisher SGRC1832 743780 892650 405 60 90 -60 35 45 10 8.5 3.6 RC Kingfisher Incl 39 40 1 0.9 18.9 RC Kingfisher SGRD1833 743710 892650 419 181.9 90 -60 119 142 23 19.6 6.4 RCD Kingfisher Incl 139 141 2 1.7 49.3 RCD Kingfisher 148 164 16 13.6 1.2 RCD Kingfisher SGRC1834 743745 892550 404 51 90 -60 26 47 21 17.9 1.0 RC Kingfisher SGRC1835 743711 892550 412 114 90 -60 67 83 16 13.6 1.6 RC Kingfisher Incl 81 82 1 0.9 10.4 RC Kingfisher 100 107 7 6.0 1.0 RC Kingfisher SGRC1836 743720 892450 403 71 90 -60 41 68 27 23.0 2.1 RC Kingfisher Incl 60 61 1 0.9 10.4 RC Kingfisher SGRC1837 743687 892450 406 133 90 -60 65 69 4 3.4 1.6 RC Kingfisher 112 124 12 10.2 1.2 RC Kingfisher SGRC1838 743654 892450 412 162 90 -60 94 96 2 1.7 3.3 RC Kingfisher 117 132 15 12.8 1.4 RC Kingfisher 136 144 8 6.8 0.7 RC Kingfisher 148 154 6 5.1 1.3 RC Kingfisher SGRD1839 743650 892700 433 260.1 90 -60 238 241 3 2.6 3.8 RCD Kingfisher SGRD1840 743650 892800 425 310.8 90 -60 220 242 22 18.7 1.4 RCD Kingfisher 248 269 21 17.9 1.6 RCD Kingfisher 279 282 3 2.6 17.1 RCD Kingfisher Incl 280 282 2 1.7 25.0 RCD Kingfisher SGRD1841 743667 892650 428 242.9 90 -60 156 189 33 28.1 2.3 RCD Kingfisher Incl 159 161 2 1.7 17.2 RCD Kingfisher 201 204 3 2.6 3.9 RCD Kingfisher SGRD1842 743706 892750 421 228 90 -60 151 164 13 11.1 0.8 RCD Kingfisher 168 183 15 12.8 0.9 RCD Kingfisher SGRD1843 743649 892550 422 210 90 -60 136 165 29 24.7 2.2 RCD Kingfisher Incl 149 150 1 0.9 21.0 RCD Kingfisher And 160 161 1 0.9 13.5 RCD Kingfisher 184 188 4 3.4 1.3 RCD Kingfisher SGRD1845 743616 892450 420 230 90 -60 147 157 10 8.5 0.6 RCD Kingfisher 170 180 10 8.5 0.9 RCD Kingfisher SGRC1846 743702 892394 403 96 90 -60 49 58 9 7.7 1.0 RC Kingfisher 63 86 23 19.6 2.1 RC Kingfisher Incl 78 79 1 0.9 12.1 RC Kingfisher SGRC1847 743673 892394 406 110 90 -60 54 57 3 2.6 2.1 RC Kingfisher 74 80 6 5.1 0.9 RC Kingfisher 84 95 11 9.4 1.4 RC Kingfisher 102 107 5 4.3 1.3 RC Kingfisher SGRC1848 743638 892394 410 162 90 -60 88 97 9 7.7 2.9 RC Kingfisher Incl 92 93 1 0.9 14.4 RC Kingfisher 135 144 9 7.7 1.5 RC Kingfisher SGRC1849 743711 892199 403 60 90 -60 3 26 23 19.6 1.7 RC Kingfisher SGRC1850 743667 892201 406 101 90 -60 45 90 45 38.3 2.6 RC Kingfisher Incl 64 65 1 0.9 15.0 RC Kingfisher And 67 68 1 0.9 13.1 RC Kingfisher SGRD1851 743625 892090 428 140 90 -60 96 110 14 11.9 1.0 RCD Kingfisher SGRC1852 743677 892000 431 54 90 -60 0 12 12 10.2 0.9 RC Kingfisher SGRC1853 743647 892000 433 120 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRD1854 743636 892589 430 240 90 -60 168 180 12 10.2 5.2 RCD Kingfisher Incl 170 171 1 0.9 50.2 RCD Kingfisher 185 209 24 20.4 0.8 RCD Kingfisher SGRC1856 743745 892858 417 180 90 -60 142 147 5 4.3 1.8 RC Kingfisher SGRC1857 743781 892907 423 151 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC1951 743048 901775 408 30 270 -55 NSI RC Badior SGRC1952 743066 901775 408 60 270 -55 47 57 10 7.0 3.2 RC Badior SGRC1953 743083 901775 408 90 270 -55 74 78 4 2.8 13.3 RC Badior Incl 74 76 2 1.4 25.3 RC Badior 86 98 12 8.4 1.8 RC Badior SGRC1954 743047 901724 409 30 270 -55 NSI RC Badior SGRC1955 743063 901724 408 60 270 -55 53 59 6 4.2 20.5 RC Badior Incl 54 55 1 0.7 57.7 RC Badior And 56 57 1 0.7 47.1 RC Badior SGRC1956 743048 901750 408 40 270 -55 NSI RC Badior SGRC1957 743074 901750 408 90 270 -55 71 72 1 0.7 7.4 RC Badior SGRC1958 743049 901800 408 30 270 -55 NSI RC Badior SGRC1959 743050 901828 408 30 270 -55 NSI RC Badior SGRC1960 743067 901828 409 70 270 -55 NSI RC Badior SGRC1961 743084 901828 408 100 270 -55 53 61 8 5.6 16.2 RC Badior Incl 53 57 4 2.8 25.5 RC Badior And 60 61 1 0.7 17.8 RC Badior 67 73 6 4.2 9.9 RC Badior Incl 68 69 1 0.7 53.1 RC Badior SGRC1962 743101 901828 409 130 270 -55 79 90 11 7.7 7.6 RC Badior Incl 82 83 1 0.7 16.8 RC Badior And 86 88 2 1.4 25.7 RC Badior SGRC1963 743077 901853 407 60 270 -55 NSI RC Badior SGRC1964 743111 901853 409 120 270 -55 86 90 4 2.8 3.1 RC Badior SGRC1965 743051 901880 409 30 270 -55 NSI RC Badior SGRC1966 743068 901880 407 60 270 -55 NSI RC Badior SGRC1967 743084 901880 406 90 270 -55 27 32 5 3.5 38.3 RC Badior Incl 28 31 3 2.1 63.0 RC Badior SGRC1968 743101 901880 408 120 270 -55 51 52 1 0.7 9.6 RC Badior 63 69 6 4.2 3.6 RC Badior SGRC1969 743118 901880 408 150 270 -55 112 123 11 7.7 3.1 RC Badior Incl 118 119 1 0.7 15.2 RC Badior 132 147 15 10.5 15.7 RC Badior Incl 132 135 3 2.1 73.5 RC Badior SGRC1970 743079 901909 402 100 270 -55 0 14 14 9.8 3.2 RC Badior SGRC1971 743123 901909 408 160 270 -55 89 91 2 1.4 11.9 RC Badior Incl 90 91 1 0.7 22.9 RC Badior 110 116 6 4.2 1.2 RC Badior 122 139 17 11.9 15.6 RC Badior Incl 123 124 1 0.7 106.5 RC Badior And 128 131 3 2.1 27.7 RC Badior And 133 134 1 0.7 19.4 RC Badior And 135 136 1 0.7 26.1 RC Badior SGRC1972 743099 901928 406 120 270 -55 22 28 6 4.2 2.2 RC Badior 34 35 1 0.7 5.1 RC Badior SGRC1973 743116 901928 407 150 270 -55 53 61 8 5.6 9.0 RC Badior Incl 54 55 1 0.7 23.0 RC Badior And 59 61 2 1.4 18.1 RC Badior 115 119 4 2.8 3.6 RC Badior Incl 144 145 1 0.7 14.9 RC Badior SGRC1974 743134 901928 408 187 270 -55 83 87 4 2.8 9.1 RC Badior Incl 86 87 1 0.7 28.5 RC Badior 100 106 6 4.2 1.0 RC Badior 125 132 7 4.9 0.8 RC Badior SGRC1975 743140 901954 407 163 270 -55 104 111 7 4.9 5.6 RC Badior Incl 105 106 1 0.7 30.3 RC Badior SGRC1976 743048 901975 407 30 270 -55 NSI RC Badior SGRC1977 743064 901975 406 60 270 -55 NSI RC Badior SGRC1978 743083 901975 405 97 270 -55 NSI RC Badior SGRC1979 743100 901975 404 120 270 -55 NSI RC Badior SGRC1980 743117 901975 405 150 270 -55 39 43 4 2.8 1.3 RC Badior SGRD1890 743330 888568 367 220.3 277 -55 194 204 10 7.0 4.3 RCD Ancien Incl 202 203 1 0.7 18.5 RCD Ancien SGRD1891 743383 888459 370 340.3 277 -55 284 291 7 4.9 0.8 RCD Ancien SGRD1892 743340 888388 373 327 277 -55 297 310 13 9.1 12.3 RCD Ancien Incl 297 299 2 1.4 53.6 RCD Ancien And 307 308 1 0.7 38.4 RCD Ancien SGRD1893 743368 888384 373 350 277 -55 303 314 11 7.7 0.7 RCD Ancien 334 342 8 5.6 0.7 RCD Ancien SGRD1894 743358 888337 373 350.3 277 -55 335 343 8 5.6 27.4 RCD Ancien Incl 335 336 1 0.7 209.0 RCD Ancien SGRD1895 743282 888372 373 270 277 -55 233 234 1 0.7 6.5 RCD Ancien 239 241 2 1.4 5.0 RCD Ancien 254 258 4 2.8 39.1 RCD Ancien Incl 254 257 3 2.1 49.2 RCD Ancien SGRD1896 743385 888358 372 370.4 277 -55 356 368 12 8.4 0.6 RCD Ancien SGRC1897 743278 888326 375 61 277 -55 Not Sampled abandoned RC Ancien SGRD1898 743278 888326 375 280 277 -55 260 270 10 7.0 2.7 RCD Ancien SGRD1899 743340 888365 374 340.2 277 -55 303 309 6 4.2 2.9 RCD Ancien Incl 308 309 1 0.7 13.4 RCD Ancien 315 316 1 0.7 5.0 RCD Ancien SGRD1900 743376 888422 371 345 277 -55 273 275 2 1.4 4.8 RCD Ancien 295 306 11 7.7 1.0 RCD Ancien



Notes:

EOH: End of hole NSI: No significant intercepts ETW: Estimated true width Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place DD: diamond drilling tail | RC: reverse circulation drilling | RCD: reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail





