Global Electric Hammer Market Forecast Report 2024-2029: Market to Grow at 4.59% CAGR, Reaching $6.35 Billion by 2029, Fueled by DIY Trends and Innovation in Dust Collection Systems

The Global Electric Hammer Market was valued at USD 4.85 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 6.35 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 4.59%.

The global electric hammer market is estimated to witness steady growth during the forecast period, driven by growth in construction activities, renovation activities, technological innovation, and the demand for convenience tools. North America dominated the global electric hammer market share, accounting for a share of over 34% in 2023.

With the rise in green building regulations, high disposable income, and a rise in immigration rates, the demand for electric hammers is expected to witness a surge during the forecast period. Furthermore, large-scale industries, such as construction, drive the market for Li-ion-operated hammers in the region. Also, the DIY culture is highly predominant in the region and requires tools, such as electric hammers, when working on tough materials, such as concrete.







MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advancement in Dust Collection System



The enhanced dust collection system is one of the significant trends in the electric hammer market, led by various factors, including health & safety concerns, regulatory requirements, and enhanced technology. Concrete drilling and chipping produce huge amounts of dust comprising silica particles. Inhaling silica dust can lead to severe health problems like silicosis, a lung disease. Improved dust collection systems help to reduce dust exposure and protect worker health.



Several countries and workplaces are implementing stringent regulations regarding dust control during construction and demolition activities. In electric hammers, improved dust collection systems help contractors comply with these regulations and create safer work environments. Manufacturers are developing more efficient dust collection systems for electric hammers. For example, Panasonic's cordless rotary hammer has an optional dust extraction system, boasting a powerful motor exhaust vacuum system paired with a highly efficient filter designed to handle concrete particles effectively. With a generous 270ml dust box, this system is well-suited for continuous use, even in demanding construction site environments.



Rise in DIY Activities



Most adults indulge in creative and purposeful leisure activities in some developed economies like the U.S. and Europe. Some consumers also invest in home improvement and maintenance activities based on their interests. The concept is also gaining momentum in developing India, Brazil, and South African economies. Consumers in the residential sector often undertake repair and enhancement activities that improve their skills and prove cost-efficient. Furthermore, the presence of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and other specialty stores such as Home Depot offer more DIY products and drive the market for DIY tools, which eventually raises the demand for electric hammers.



Manufacturers are creating electric hammers with user-friendly features that attract DIY users, including lighter-weight designs, variable speed control, and easy-to-change drill bits. The growth of DIY activities is estimated to propel the growth of the cordless electric hammer market in particular. Cordless models provide greater convenience and portability, which makes them suitable for DIY users who may not have readily available power outlets in their work areas. The market provides DIY users with an extensive range of cordless electric hammers with varying feature sets and power outputs. This enables DIYers to select a model that fits their project requirements and budget.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Availability of Alternative Solutions



The electric hammer market faces competition from alternative solutions catering to several industries, including construction. These alternatives comprise standard drill machines, hydraulic hammers, pneumatic hammers, and manual demolition tools, offering distinct advantages and meeting specific requirements. Pneumatic hammers use compressed air to generate power, which is an apt substitute for electric hammers. They are generally used in industrial settings and can offer similar levels of power and efficiency. Hydraulic systems power hydraulic hammers and are generally used for heavy-duty demolition tasks. Manual demolition tools are used for very small-scale demolition jobs; manual methods using tools such as chisels, sledgehammers, and crowbars can be an option. However, this is time-consuming, labor-intensive, and dangerous if not done appropriately. Also, highlighting the safety, efficiency, and increased productivity that electric hammers provide compared to labor-intensive manual methods or hazardous blasting techniques is crucial. By emphasizing these benefits, manufacturers can reinforce the value and competitiveness of their tools in the market.

Recent Developments in the Electric Hammer Market

In 2022, Bosch expanded its "18V Power for All System" with the introduction of the UniversalHammer 18V. This cordless rotary hammer is designed for DIYers, offering versatility for various renovation projects. It stands out as the first of its kind to integrate a chiseling function from Bosch for DIY enthusiasts, combining four applications into one tool: hammer drilling, chiseling, drilling, and screwdriver.

In 2023, Koki Holdings unveiled a rotary hammer featuring an AC brushless motor. This innovative tool boasts a new low-vibration mechanism and a low-vibration handle, enhancing user comfort during operation. Its lightweight design improves maneuverability, reducing user fatigue and enabling more precise handling.

In 2023, Panasonic introduced its 18V cordless rotary hammer, emphasizing its compact and lightweight build. Equipped with a powerful dust collection system (DCS), this rotary hammer utilizes an independent motor for maximum drilling and dust collection efficiency. Additionally, the integrated HEPA filter in the EY1HD1 model ensures user and environmental protection from concrete dust exposure.

In January 2024, Hilti launched the TE 70-ATC/AVR Rotary Hammer, setting new standards for productivity and safety. With an impressive 14.5J of impact energy, powered by a brushless motor, this tool offers extended durability and performance. Its Active Vibration Reduction (AVR) feature enhances comfort and safety during operation, while the Active Torque Control (ATC) system minimizes common safety hazards, ensuring uncompromised user safety.

Makita introduced its latest product range in the electric hammer market, featuring a cordless hammer driver drill designed for excellent drilling capacity. The product is equipped with an electric brake for maximum productivity. This drill also incorporates Extreme Protection Technology (XPT), engineered to enhance dust and water resistance. This allows for operation in harsh conditions, ensuring durability and reliability on the job site.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global electric hammer market is moderately fragmented and is dominated by vendors such as Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, and TTI. These major vendors have a global presence in the three major regions of North America, APAC, and Europe. The market competition is expected to intensify further with increased product extensions, technological innovation growth, and mergers and acquisitions.



Vendors manufacture electric hammers with innovative product specifications to capture consumer interest and improve user convenience. Users expect electric hammers to be more lightweight and compact yet powerful, with a wide range of customizations. Global brands in the electric hammer market are introducing features such as longer operation duration. Thus, global and domestic leaders' constant incorporation of technological innovations in products is expected to intensify the competition among manufacturers.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 283 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

