Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - Bellway plc

| Source: Man Group PLC Man Group PLC

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:Man Group PLC
(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		 
(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Bellway plc
(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: 
(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		19/06/2024
(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”		YES / NO / N/A
If YES, specify which: Crest Nicholson Holdings plc

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

 
 InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:3,301,1262.77  
(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

1,113,1390.94260,0860.22
(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    


        TOTAL:		4,414,2653.71260,0860.22

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position104425.62 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position125.56 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position276725.574 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position57025.448 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position19025.448 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position12525.322 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position37625.322 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position55025.322 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position582625.322 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position1208225.574 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position83225.448 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position882425.448 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position725.56 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position526.26 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position456725.62 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position12125.62 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position32325.574 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position2225.448 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position23325.448 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position1425.322 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position15425.322 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position925.322 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position9725.322 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position20425.574 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position1425.448 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position14725.448 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position7625.62 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position186125.62 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position126.26 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position225.56 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position98525.448 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position492525.574 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position33925.448 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position22425.322 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position65025.322 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position325.448 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position2425.448 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position1625.322 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position225.322 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position5225.574 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position1925.62 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position39225.62 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position103925.574 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position4725.322 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position14225.322 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position21625.448 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position7125.448 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position725.322 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position1825.322 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position8225.322 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position6025.322 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position17025.574 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position41325.574 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position1125.448 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position2825.448 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position9025.448 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position12425.448 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position15625.62 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position6425.62 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position326.26 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position350825.62 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position525.56 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position928325.574 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position202025.448 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position63925.448 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position42225.322 GBP
12.5p ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a long position133425.322 GBP

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”


None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”
None



(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?NO


Date of disclosure:20/06/2024
Contact name:Matthew Irwin
Telephone number:+442071447255

