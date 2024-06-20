North America and Europe Dietary Supplements Regulatory Compliance Mastery Course (ONLINE EVENT: June 25-27, 2024/ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Compliance Mastery: Dietary Supplements in North America and Europe" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A nutraceutical product with quality as good as a pharmaceutical drug is possible when you apply the required GMP norms. Technological feasibility, safety, and cost efficiency are a few things to take into consideration when applying these GMP principles. This dietary supplement formulation training covers various instrumental topics to understand critical regulations.

If you are looking for training that is way beyond content-draining and one-sided seminars, this dietary supplement course is perfect for you. Whether you are a business owner or a manufacturing unit director, warning letters and injunctions are the last things you would wish for.

Get enrolled in this course and absorb all the useful insights related to the industry!

Course Overview

The main problem arises when manufacturers, distributors, and consumers don't understand the efficacy of dietary supplements. Due to a boom in the market, producers are coming up with supplements that are deficient.

Additionally, the ease of access and over-the-counter availability have diluted the importance of dietary supplements. This course is here to change the narrative and bridge the existing gaps.

Dietary supplement formulation training gives a comprehensive introduction to programming the entire manufacturing unit. Moreover, you will get to know the possible issues you might face while testing the products.

Here are some benefits of taking a course on regulatory compliance for dietary supplements:

Understanding FDA expectations

Knowing the rules and regulations to follow during the audits

Improving the GMPs to upgrade operations in the unit

Fundamentals of physical and chemical properties of the ingredients

Stability studies and categorization

Techniques to create a formulation that passes multiple checkpoints.

12.0 RAC CREDITS

RAPS - This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 12 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

Who Should Attend:

The course is designed to benefit professionals associated with different departments of dietary supplement manufacturing units, such as:

Quality testing and assurance: Helps them understand the basic parameters of testing the final product and by-products.

In-house auditors: Assists them in doing strict audits to avoid product recalls and FDA inspection failures

Suppliers and distributors: Makes them aware of licensing, marketing, and basic compliance related to dietary supplement distributions.

Labelling and packaging: Labels play an essential role in maintaining transparency about the ingredients. Hence, one must give the highest priority to the norms associated with labeling and packaging. This course consists of 3 rounds of discussion on this topic.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

An Overview of Dietary Supplements

What is a dietary supplement all about?

Supplements vs. Pharmaceuticals

OTC Drugs

Conventional Foods

Medical foods

Natural products

Herbal medicinal products

Organizations and Regulatory Structure

FDA Assembly concerning Dietary Supplements Industry Groups

History of Dietary Supplement Regulation

Early History

DSHEA

Code of Federal Regulations

Manufacturing Considerations

Company & Facility Registration

GMP Requirements

GMP inspections

Dietary Ingredients

What qualifies as a dietary ingredient?

New Dietary Ingredient Notification (NDIN)

Old dietary ingredients vs. New dietary ingredients

Updated New Dietary Ingredient Guidance from FDA

Labeling Considerations

Display Panels & Layout

Supplement Facts Panel

Labeling Claims

Health claims

Disease Claims

Structure/Function claims

Disclaimers/Substantiation

Notification of labeling claims to FDA

Dietary Supplement Labeling Act

Advertising Considerations

FDA vs. FTC jurisdiction

Enforcement

Expressed vs. Implied Claims

Exercises & examples

Disclosures

Claim Substantiation

Testimonials

The second day of the seminar covers the food supplement regulations in the EU. Hence, the topics discussed are:

Overview

What is a food supplement?

Borderline products

Medicinal Foods

Organizations and Regulatory Structure

EU Regulatory Structure

Industry Groups

Supplement Regulation

Early History

Food Supplement Directive

Manufacturing Considerations

Company & Facility Registration

GMP Requirements

Dietary Ingredients

What qualifies as a dietary ingredient?

Ingredient safety

RDA vs RDI

DRV vs % Daily Value

Labeling Considerations

Display Panels & Layout

Labeling Claims

Health claims

Disease Claims

Reduction of Disease Risk Claims

Nutrition Claims

Notification requirements

Advertising Considerations

Enforcement

Claim Substantiation

Natural Health Product Regulation in Canada

What is a Natural Health Product?

Organizations and Regulatory Structure

Canadian Regulatory Structure

Health Canada

Canadian Health Products Directorate

Supplement Regulation

National Health Products Regulation

Differences between Canada and the US

Supplements monographs

Requirements for pre-market approval

Manufacturing Requirements for Natural Health Products in Canada

Dietary Ingredients

Labelling Considerations

Advertising Considerations

Enforcement and Post-Marketing Surveillance

Review of Current Events and Other Industry Topics

Questions and Answers

Speakers:



Travis Austin MacKay

Plexus Worldwide



Travis MacKay is the Director of Regulatory Affairs for Plexus Worldwide, a leading direct sales company with a range of products dedicated to helping others obtain health and happiness. He currently oversees international regulatory compliance activities driving strategic direction focused on claims development and substantiation strategy, product development and commercialization, international formulation considerations, and quality testing & validation.



Travis has 20 years of quality and regulatory experience, including prior regulatory affairs leadership positions within well-respected, global consumer product companies. He has a passion for mentoring regulatory professionals to develop robust compliance systems that keep business moving forward.



Travis Graduated from the University of Utah in 2002 with a B.S. in Behavioral Science and Health (Human Health Emphasis). He is a fly-fishing enthusiast, a college football fan, an exercise junky, and a lover of classic cars. He escapes the noise by spending time with his family in the outdoors of beautiful Arizona.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pq6g81

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.