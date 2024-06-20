Opportunities in the Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Packaging Industry 2024 - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Packaging Industry 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global non-alcoholic beverages packaging industry volumes stood at 1.2 trillion units in 2023, and will reach 1.3 trillion units in 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.1% during 2023-28. Asia-Pacific was the largest market globally, accounting for a 50.3% share of packaging consumption of non-alcoholic beverages in 2023. The region will also record the fastest CAGR, at 4.6%, in the global non-alcoholic beverages packaging industry during 2023-28.



Volumes in the global non-alcoholic beverages packaging industry grew from one trillion units in 2018 to 1.2 trillion units in 2023, registering a CAGR of 2.7% during 2018-23. These are set to reach 1.3 trillion units in 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2023-28.



In 2023, rigid plastics was the most used pack material globally, with a 58.1% share of total volumes. Rigid plastics will continue to dominate through 2028 as the most used pack material in non-alcoholic beverages.



Scope

Global overview: Provides an overview of the packaging industry at the global level. The analysis also provides an overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting key sectors and growth drivers.

Country deep dive: Provides an overview of the pack materials across sectors in the non-alcoholic beverages industry in select countries in each region.

Market overview: Provides an overview of the usage of different pack materials across the non-alcoholic beverages industry in terms of the number of units, packaging share, and growth rates during 2018-28, in addition to key packaging innovations for the pack materials analyzed. The report also provides an overview of the shift in utilization of various pack materials across sectors during 2023-28.

Key pack materials: Includes data and analysis-number of units (millions) and growth rates-for five key pack materials, namely rigid plastics, rigid metal, glass, paper & board, and flexible packaging, during 2018-28. It also includes data and analysis for pack materials other than the previously mentioned five. Additionally, the section covers:

Pack sub-type: Includes aerosol - metal, box - rigid plastic, carton - carton board, box - liquid packaging board, box - other material, foil - aluminum, pod - paper, flexible plastic, tray - aluminum, tube - flexible plastic, other flexible packaging pack types - all sub-types, HDPE, PET, etc.

Pack type: Includes aerosol, bag-in-box, bag/sachet, blister pack, bottle, box, bubble top, can, carton-folding, carton-liquid, clamshell, etc.

Closure material: Includes metal, plastic, glass, natural cork, synthetic cork, and others.

Closure type: Includes cap, crown, dispenser, film, flip/snap top, foil, lever closure, plastic tie, prize off, screw top, sports cap, stopper, and twist off.

Primary outer material: Includes flexible packaging, board, rigid plastic, and others.

Primary outer type: Includes bag, blister pack, carton-folding, shrink wrap, sleeve, and others.

Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered:

Market Environment

Global Packaging Overview

Market Environment - Global Takeaways

External Packaging Influences

Packaging Innovations in 2024

Packaging Share Change by Material and Non-alcoholic Beverages Sectors - Global Overview

Pack Material Market in Non-alcoholic Beverages - Global Overview

Pack Materials Market Size and Growth Analysis - Global Overview

Change in Share in the Overall Packaging Industry by Regions, 2018-28

Change in Consumption Levels: Regions, 2018-28

Cross Sector Comparison by Pack Material - Global

Pack Material Growth Contribution by Sector

Market Environment - Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific Overview

China Overview

India Overview

Middle East and Africa Overview

Saudi Arabia Overview

Egypt Overview

Americas Overview

United States Overview

Mexico Overview

Western Europe Overview

Germany Overview

United Kingdom Overview

Eastern Europe Overview

Poland Overview

Romania Overview

Analysis by Pack Material - Rigid Plastics

Rigid Plastics - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type

Rigid Plastics - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type

Rigid Plastics - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type

Rigid Plastics - Volume by Sector and Change in Share

Analysis by Pack Material - Rigid Metal

Rigid Metal - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type

Rigid Metal - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type

Rigid Metal - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type

Rigid Metal - Volume by Sector and Change in Share

Analysis by Pack Material - Paper & Board

Paper & Board - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type

Paper & Board - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type

Paper & Board - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type

Paper & Board - Volume by Sector and Change in Share

Analysis by Pack Material - Flexible Packaging

Flexible Packaging - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type

Flexible Packaging - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type

Flexible Packaging - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type

Flexible Packaging - Volume by Sector and Change in Share

Analysis by Pack Material - Glass

Glass - Growth Analysis by Pack Type

Glass - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type

Glass - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type

Glass - Volume by Sector and Change in Share

