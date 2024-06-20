UK Consumer Attitudes Towards Kitchen Textiles 2024: Amazon is the Most Shopped at Retailer Across All Kitchen Textiles Subcategories

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK: Home Category Data, The Consumer - Kitchen Textiles 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report offers a comprehensive insight into consumer attitudes in the UK kitchen textiles market. The report focuses on four key subcategories: kitchen towels, oven gloves, aprons and tea cosies. Consumer data is based on our 2024 UK kitchen textiles survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.



Scope

Amazon is the most shopped at retailer across all kitchen textiles subcategories

Replacement is the primary consumer purchase motivation for kitchen textiles

Younger consumers are more likely to have purchased kitchen textiles

Reasons to Buy

Identify the demographic profile of shoppers and purchasing penetration within each subcategory, allowing you to better target ranges.

Understand how drivers of purchase, such as range, price and quality, vary in importance among different demographics in order to maximise sales potential among target audiences.

"Discover how channel usage for researching and purchasing is changing, to help target investment into growing areas."

Key Topics Covered:

Definitions

Consumer Penetration by Subcategory

Drivers of Purchase

Replacement Cycle

Retailer Use

Retailer Profiles

Retailer Drivers

Retailer Improvements

Brand use

Brand drivers

Channel Use

Research Prior to Purchase

Opinions on Shopping Online

Views Prior to Purchase

Category-specific Questions

Methodology & Contacts

Key Data

Consumer Penetration by Product, 2024

Purchase Motivations, 2024

Retailer Conversion Rates, 2024

Retailers Purchased from by Subcategory (Top 5), 2024

Retailer Usage by Demographic, 2024

Drivers of Retailer Choice by Retailer, 2024

Retailer Improvement Opportunities by Retailer, 2024

Brand Conversion by Subcategory, 2024

Drivers of Brand Choice by Brand, 2024

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Amazon

ASDA

B&M

Dunelm

Home Bargains

JML

IKEA

Lidl

Marks & Spencer

Primark

Sainsbury's

Tesco

Wilko

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/libptx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.