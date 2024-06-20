UK Towards Kitchen Storage Consumer Insights 2024 Featuring Amazon, ASDA, B&M, Dunelm, Home Bargains, IKEA, Lidl, Sainsbury's, Tesco, and TK Maxx

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK: Home Category Data, The Consumer - Kitchen Storage 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK: Home Category Data, The Consumer - Kitchen Storage 2024 report offers a comprehensive insight into consumer attitudes in the UK kitchen storage market. The report focuses on four key subcategories: food storage, cleaning storage, storage racks, utensil storage. Consumer data is based on our 2024 UK kitchen storage survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.
Scope
- Amazon is the most shopped at retailer across all kitchen storage subcategories
- Moving into a new home is the primary consumer purchase motivation for kitchen storage items
- Younger consumers are more likely to have purchased kitchen storage items
Reasons to Buy
- Identify the demographic profile of shoppers and purchasing penetration within each subcategory, allowing you to better target ranges.
- Understand how drivers of purchase, such as range, price and quality, vary in importance among different demographics in order to maximise sales potential among target audiences.
- "Discover how channel usage for researching and purchasing is changing, to help target investment into growing areas."
Key Topics Covered:
- Definitions
- Consumer Penetration by Subcategory
- Drivers of Purchase
- Replacement Cycle
- Retailer Use
- Retailer Profiles
- Retailer Drivers
- Retailer Improvements
- Channel Use
- Research Prior to Purchase
- Opinions on Shopping Online
- Views Prior to Purchase
- Category-specific Questions
- Methodology & Contacts
Key Data
- Consumer Penetration by Product, 2024
- Purchase Motivations, 2024
- Retailer Conversion Rates, 2024
- Retailers Purchased from by Subcategory (Top 5), 2024
- Retailer Usage by Demographic, 2024
- Drivers of Retailer Choice by Retailer, 2024
- Retailer Improvement Opportunities by Retailer, 2024
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Amazon
- ASDA
- B&M
- Dunelm
- Home Bargains
- IKEA
- Lidl
- Sainsbury's
- Tesco
- TK Maxx
