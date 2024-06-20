UK Towards Kitchen Storage Consumer Insights 2024 Featuring Amazon, ASDA, B&M, Dunelm, Home Bargains, IKEA, Lidl, Sainsbury's, Tesco, and TK Maxx

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK: Home Category Data, The Consumer - Kitchen Storage 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK: Home Category Data, The Consumer - Kitchen Storage 2024 report offers a comprehensive insight into consumer attitudes in the UK kitchen storage market. The report focuses on four key subcategories: food storage, cleaning storage, storage racks, utensil storage. Consumer data is based on our 2024 UK kitchen storage survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.



Scope

Amazon is the most shopped at retailer across all kitchen storage subcategories

Moving into a new home is the primary consumer purchase motivation for kitchen storage items

Younger consumers are more likely to have purchased kitchen storage items

Key Topics Covered:

Definitions

Consumer Penetration by Subcategory

Drivers of Purchase

Replacement Cycle

Retailer Use

Retailer Profiles

Retailer Drivers

Retailer Improvements

Channel Use

Research Prior to Purchase

Opinions on Shopping Online

Views Prior to Purchase

Category-specific Questions

Methodology & Contacts

Key Data

Consumer Penetration by Product, 2024

Purchase Motivations, 2024

Retailer Conversion Rates, 2024

Retailers Purchased from by Subcategory (Top 5), 2024

Retailer Usage by Demographic, 2024

Drivers of Retailer Choice by Retailer, 2024

Retailer Improvement Opportunities by Retailer, 2024

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Amazon

ASDA

B&M

Dunelm

Home Bargains

IKEA

Lidl

Sainsbury's

Tesco

TK Maxx

