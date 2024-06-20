North America LED Lighting Market Report 2024-2032 - Rising Demand for Energy-efficient Products and Up-gradation of Existing Products with LEDs Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America LED Lighting Market Report by Product Type (LED Lamps and Modules, LED Fixtures), Application (Retrofit, Retail and Hospitality, Outdoor, Offices, Architectural, Residential, and Others), and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America LED lighting market size reached US$ 20.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 43.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during 2023-2032.







Light-emitting diodes (LED) are semiconductor devices that produce non-coherent and narrow spectrum light when forward voltage is applied. As compared to conventional lights, LED lights are environment-friendly in nature and they save around 90% of the overall energy consumption. Some of the other advantages associated with LED lights include reliability, compact size, fast switching, longer lifespan, improved physical robustness, low heat output and minimum radiation emission. LED lights require a constant-current DC power source rather than a standard AC line voltage. Owing to this, LED lights find wide applications in industries such as automobiles, real estate, infrastructures, and consumer electronics.



The North America LED lighting market is currently being driven by several factors. The booming lighting industry can be accredited to the rising demand for energy-efficient products and up-gradation of existing products with LEDs. Moreover, the technological innovations, increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits associated with LEDs and the rising environmental concerns have stimulated the market growth in the region.

In addition to this, several applications of LEDs in automotive, general lighting, mobile devices, signal and signage, healthcare, forensic, street lighting, academics and research purposes have also spurred their demand. Furthermore, the increasing marketing initiatives by manufacturers, through various advertising mediums such as newspaper, television, etc., have catalyzed the growth of LED market in the region.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $43.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered North America



Key Market Segmentation:



Market by Product Type

LED Lamps and Modules

LED Fixtures

Market by Application

Retrofit

Retail and Hospitality

Outdoor

Offices

Architectural

Residential

Others

