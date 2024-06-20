North America Lithium-ion Battery Market Report 2024-2032 by Product Type, Power Capacity, Application

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Lithium-ion Battery Market Report by Product Type, Power Capacity, Application, and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America lithium-ion battery market size reached US$ 18.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 47.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during 2023-2032.







The North America lithium-ion battery market is currently being driven by several factors. The region is experiencing a mounting demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, which employ lithium-ion batteries. Moreover, the escalating sales of consumer electronics in the region have also catalyzed the demand for these batteries.

Apart from this, the need for lithium-ion batteries is stimulated based on their excess power storage capacity, which is beneficial during peak hours of electricity demand. In addition to this, rapid growth in renewable energy production in the region, especially wind and solar energy, has also induced the need for grid energy storage.

Furthermore, consumers have started relying on electronic gadgets, such as tablets, laptops and smartphones, for communication and other daily activities. As these devices mostly run on lithium-ion batteries, the demand is being escalated at a rapid pace in the region.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $47.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered North America



Key Market Segmentation:

Market by Product Type

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lithium Manganese Oxide

Others

Market by Power Capacity

0 to 3000mAh

3000mAh to 10000mAh

10000mAh to 60000mAh

More than 60000mAh

Market by Application

Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicles

Energy Storage

Others

