North America Lithium-ion Battery Market Report 2024-2032 by Product Type, Power Capacity, Application

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Lithium-ion Battery Market Report by Product Type, Power Capacity, Application, and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America lithium-ion battery market size reached US$ 18.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 47.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during 2023-2032.
The North America lithium-ion battery market is currently being driven by several factors. The region is experiencing a mounting demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, which employ lithium-ion batteries. Moreover, the escalating sales of consumer electronics in the region have also catalyzed the demand for these batteries.
Apart from this, the need for lithium-ion batteries is stimulated based on their excess power storage capacity, which is beneficial during peak hours of electricity demand. In addition to this, rapid growth in renewable energy production in the region, especially wind and solar energy, has also induced the need for grid energy storage.
Furthermore, consumers have started relying on electronic gadgets, such as tablets, laptops and smartphones, for communication and other daily activities. As these devices mostly run on lithium-ion batteries, the demand is being escalated at a rapid pace in the region.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the North America lithium-ion battery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America lithium-ion battery market?
- What are the key regions in the North America lithium-ion battery market?
- What is the breakup of the North America lithium-ion battery market on the basis of product type?
- What is the breakup of the North America lithium-ion battery market on the basis of power capacity?
- What is the breakup of the North America lithium-ion battery market on the basis of application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America lithium-ion battery industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America lithium-ion battery industry?
- What is the structure of the North America lithium-ion battery industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the North America lithium-ion battery industry?
- What are the profit margins in the North America lithium-ion battery industry?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|123
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$18 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$47.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.4%
|Regions Covered
|North America
Key Market Segmentation:
Market by Product Type
- Lithium Cobalt Oxide
- Lithium Iron Phosphate
- Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt
- Lithium Manganese Oxide
- Others
Market by Power Capacity
- 0 to 3000mAh
- 3000mAh to 10000mAh
- 10000mAh to 60000mAh
- More than 60000mAh
Market by Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Electric Vehicles
- Energy Storage
- Others
Value Chain Analysis
- Key Drivers and Challenges
- Porters Five Forces Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Government Regulations
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Structure
- Key Player Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/th1naw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment