Global Feminine Hygiene Industry Report 2024, Featuring Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson and Johnson and Unicharm

The global feminine hygiene sector was valued at $37.5 billion in 2023 and is forecast to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2023-28 (forecast period), reaching $46.6 billion in 2028. In volume terms, the sector is forecast to grow from 12.7 billion units in 2023 to 14 billion units in 2028. In 2023, sanitary pads was the largest category in both value and volume terms, with shares of 63.5% and 74.1%, respectively.

Asia-Pacific represented the largest region with a value share of 52.8% in the same year, followed by the Americas with 25.1% share. The feminine hygiene sector in the Americas is set to record the fastest value CAGR at 4.9% over the forecast period.



Sanitary pads was the largest category in the year, accounting for a 63.5% share of overall global value sales, followed by pantiliners & shields with a 12.3% share. Among all the categories, sanitary pads and internal cleansers & sprays are set to record the fastest value CAGRs, at 4.6% each, during 2023-28. The feminine hygiene sector in the Americas is set to record the fastest value CAGR, at 4.9%, over the forecast period.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global feminine hygiene sector, analyzing data from 108 countries. It includes analysis on the following :

Sector overview: Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region. This data includes both on-trade and off-trade data.

Change in consumption: Provides an overview of consumption changes in the overall cosmetics and toiletries (C&T) industry, including feminine hygiene products, over 2018-28 at global and regional levels.

High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure.

Country and regional analysis: Provides a deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries, covering value growth during 2023-28, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis, covering the future outlook for each region.

Competitive environment and brand shares: Provides an overview of the leading companies and brands at global and regional levels. Market shares of brands and private labels in each region are also detailed.

Key distribution channels: Provides an analysis of the leading distribution channels in the global feminine hygiene sector in 2023. It covers hypermarkets & supermarkets, e-retailers, parapharmacies/drugstores, convenience stores, chemists/pharmacies, health & beauty stores, department stores, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, "dollar stores", variety stores and general merchandise retailers, direct sellers, and other retail channels.

Packaging analysis: The report provides percentage share (in 2023) and growth analysis (during 2023-28) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of feminine hygiene products.

