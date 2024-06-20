North America Flavoured Milk Market Report 2023-2024 & 2032 by Flavour, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Country

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Flavoured Milk Market Report by Flavour, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America flavoured milk market size reached 3.1 Billion Litres in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 4.8 Billion Litres by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during 2023-2032.



Flavoured milk refers to the milk that contains added artificial or natural flavours, food coloring and sugar. It is pasteurized using ultra-high-temperature (UHT) treatment, which gives flavoured milk a longer shelf-life than regular milk. Flavoured milk has high nutritional value and contains carbohydrates, sodium, calcium, and vitamins, such as vitamin A and D. Owing to this, some flavoured milk products are formulated and distributed as dietary supplements with additional vitamins or minerals. This has led to a rise in its demand across the globe.



The North America flavoured milk market is being driven by several factors. Rising awareness amongst consumers regarding the high calcium and protein content of flavoured milk has catalyzed its demand in the region. Furthermore, with increasing cases of lifestyle diseases due to the unhealthy diets, consumers are shifting towards flavoured milk, as a healthier alternative to other ready-to-drink beverages. Additionally, unlike regular milk, flavoured milk can be consumed directly without boiling and adding other supplements.

On account of this, it has become an ideal solution for on-the-go lifestyles of consumers. Moreover, the availability of flavoured milk in various flavours, such as chocolate, vanilla, mango and strawberry, has catered to different tastes and preferences of consumers, thereby propelling the demand. Furthermore, flavoured milk is being offered in the schools and college cafeterias to meet the daily milk intake of students, which has also contributed to the market growth in the region.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market by Flavour

Chocolate

Fruit

Vanilla

Others

Market by Packaging

Paper Based

Plastic Based

Glass Based

Metal Based

Market by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

