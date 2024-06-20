North America Dark Chocolate Market Report 2024-2032 - Online Retailing and e-Commerce has Propelled Manufacturers to Expand their Consumer-base

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Dark Chocolate Market Report by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Non-Grocery Retailers, and Others), and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America dark chocolate market size reached 506,560.2 Tons in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 628,332.3 Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% during 2023-2032.



Dark chocolate, also known as black chocolate, is a type of chocolate which contains higher amount of cocoa compared to milk solids. As a result of this, it has an enhanced and rich taste in comparison to milk chocolate. Dark chocolate is an excellent source of flavonoids and antioxidants owing to which it has been identified as a potential superfood. Some of the products manufactured using dark chocolate include baked goods, candies, bars, beverages, etc.



North America dark chocolate market is currently being driven by several factors. Rising awareness among consumers towards the nutritional content and stress relieving ability of dark chocolate have catalyzed the demand in the region. Moreover, the advent of online retailing and e-commerce has propelled the chocolate manufacturers to expand their consumer-base and improve profit margins.

Furthermore, dark chocolate is also preferred as a suitable gifting option which has bolstered its demand in the region. Moreover, the thriving food and beverages industry in the region uses dark chocolate in cakes, muffins, chocolate sauces, shakes, etc., further catalyzing its market growth.

