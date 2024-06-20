CGS Named to Training Industry’s Top 20 Companies List for Learning Services in 2024

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS , a global provider of software and business applications, enterprise learning, and outsourcing services, today announced that it has been named to Training Industry’s 2024 Top Training Companies™ list for Learning Services in Learning and Development (L&D). “Learning services” refers to the outsourced management of training processes and can include content development, learning administration, learning delivery, vendor management, measurement, and analytics, learning strategy, and learning technology. Training Industry is the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders.



“We’re passionate about helping our clients to propel business growth with learning and development. Technology is unlocking incredible new opportunities to make learning more efficient and effective. At CGS, we pair our love of technology with our deep experience in L&D to create innovative learning solutions,” said Doug Stephen, President, Enterprise Learning Division, CGS. “We’re so proud to collaborate with the clients we’ve helped, and this recognition is a testament to them. We’re honored to be recognized by Training Industry for two years running.”

View the Training Industry Top 20 List for Learning Services here . Training Industry prepares this annual listing to report on the critical learning services sector of the training marketplace and to inform their audience about the best and most innovative providers in the market. Criteria for selection included:

Breadth and quality of learning services offered;

Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the learning services market;

Client representation; and

Business performance and growth.

“The companies chosen for this year's Top 20 Learning Services list showed an exceptional array of services, offering their clients quality, end-to-end solutions such as content creation, learning technologies, learning strategies, delivery, administrative assistance and more,” said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “With their innovative approach and impact in the learning services corporate training market, these companies can help create the best learning solution for any organization.”

About CGS Enterprise Learning:

CGS Enterprise Learning serves as a trusted partner to many of the world’s most dynamic companies, delivering innovative, custom learning solutions essential to scaling people, processes, and performance. Through AI-enriched technology, CGS provides professional development solutions including interactive, game-based eLearning with augmented reality (AR) as well as skills development. Each solution is designed to engage employees and keep clients’ employee-related business fundamentals strong in an ever-changing corporate environment.

About CGS

For 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through software and business applications, enterprise learning, immersive technologies, and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

