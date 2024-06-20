Shasta Cloud to Showcase Streamlined NaaS for Hospitality MSPs at HITEC Show

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shasta Cloud, the NaaS that supercharges deployment speed, operations and efficiency for MSPs, will showcase its solution for hospitality focused MSPs at next week’s Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC) at the Charlotte, NC Convention Center.

Founded by longtime industry veterans, Shasta Cloud simplifies MSP customer acquisition by addressing some major headaches MSPs have dealt with in the past. It offers:

An all-inclusive monthly subscriptiokimn that includes cloud, software, hardware and support with no vendor lock-in

Automation that speeds workflows in planning, deployment and operations

Unique supply chain diversity

Transparent pricing with predictable outcomes.

“MSPs compete in a crowded market, but they’re challenged by a shortage of skilled IT resources to scale their businesses, the need to manage proprietary hardware and software, as well as disjointed business systems that reduce efficiency,” said Ted Watson VP of Sales of Shasta Cloud. “At HITEC, we are proud to show hospitality focused MSPs a different kind of NaaS that delivers faster deployments, streamlined workflows, disruptive pricing and happier customers.”

Experts from Shasta Cloud will demonstrate the solution for expo attendees, and representatives from three key Shasta Cloud technology partners will also be on hand. In lieu of the typical swag exhibitors offer visitors, Shasta Cloud has donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to support free food distribution for underserved communities in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area, and has teamed with HITEC show organizers to promote participation throughout the event.

“Local hospitality providers and tech organizations are significant contributors to our efforts in the Charlotte area,” said Kay Carter, CEO, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. “We’re very happy to partner with Shasta Cloud and the organizers of the HITEC conference. With over 485,000 people living in poverty in our 24-county service region, including 155,000 children and 54,000 seniors, it’s through innovative fundraising ideas, like that of Shasta Cloud, that we are able to distribute over 80 million pounds of food each year. We hope this is the beginning of a long partnership.”

Shasta Cloud will exhibit at HITEC in booth 3059.

About Shasta Cloud

Shasta Cloud offers a simpler, more efficient NaaS for MSPs who want to speed customer acquisitions and deployments, streamline operations, eliminate vendor lock-in and channel conflicts, and improve margins. It was founded by networking veterans with a focus on making it easier for MSPs to manage their networking infrastructure while reducing costs. The company is based in Cupertino, CA. For more information, please visit https://shasta.cloud.

Contact

Ron Gill

VP Strategic Relationships

ron@shasta.cloud

949-689-9903

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina - serves 24 counties in North and South Carolina. In FY 2023-24, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina expects to distribute over 80 million pounds of food (including over 47 million pounds of fresh produce, meat, and dairy) and household items to over 950 hunger feeding agencies including emergency pantries, soup kitchens, senior programs, shelters and low-income daycares located in 24 counties (14 in NC and 10 in SC). The Food Bank has been serving our neighbors in need since 1981.