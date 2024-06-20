Atlas Named Among America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and Women by Newsweek

AUSTIN, Texas, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (Atlas or the Company), a leading infrastructure and environmental solutions provider, has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and Women by Newsweek and research firm, Plant-A Insights Group.



Securing the highest evaluation of five stars for “Greatest Workplaces for Diversity” and four-and-a-half-stars for “Greatest Workplaces for Women” amidst larger companies, this honor reaffirms Atlas’ dedication to fostering the recruitment and progression of individuals across different age groups, races, genders, sexual orientations, and abilities.

“We are honored to receive this acknowledgment as it reflects our company’s commitment to championing a culture that is rich in diversity and welcoming of all backgrounds,” said Atlas CEO Jacque Hinman. “Creating an inclusive workplace where everyone feels a sense of belonging is fundamental to the growth and resiliency of our organization in today’s ever-evolving industry.”

The selection process for both categories included analysis of public data, interviews with HR professionals, and numerous anonymous employee surveys that assessed workplace environment, compensation, and work-life balance, among other topics.

“We want to create an environment that empowers and celebrates each person’s unique perspective and authentic self,” said Jamie Myers, Atlas’ Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President of Marketing. “It starts at the individual level but can be seen in our collective success.”

Atlas remains dedicated to enhancing representation within its organization. Recent diversity and inclusion efforts and achievements include:

Diversity Leadership and Governance : An engaged Chief Diversity Officer and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Council, both reporting directly to the CEO, underpin our strategic inclusion initiatives and tangible program delivery.

: An engaged Chief Diversity Officer and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Council, both reporting directly to the CEO, underpin our strategic inclusion initiatives and tangible program delivery. Collaboration and Benchmarking : Participation in the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ and consistent review of internal practices promoting workplace equality and awareness.

: Participation in the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ and consistent review of internal practices promoting workplace equality and awareness. Talent Diversity and Equity : Diverse leadership recruitment strategies, engagement with HBCUs, and tracking of demographic metrics to promote equitable representation and opportunity.

: Diverse leadership recruitment strategies, engagement with HBCUs, and tracking of demographic metrics to promote equitable representation and opportunity. Employee Resource Groups : Facilitate dialogues on diversity and provide allyship, with sponsorship from executives who work as a team to identify areas for increased inclusivity.

: Facilitate dialogues on diversity and provide allyship, with sponsorship from executives who work as a team to identify areas for increased inclusivity. Training and Education: Companywide completion of Unconscious Bias and Harassment Prevention training to ensure a respectful and supportive work ecosystem.



“Diversity is a widely discussed topic, and it remains a crucial factor as people look for an employer or a business partner,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor-in-Chief at Newsweek.

For more about Atlas’ commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit our website.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend the lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,600+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental (ENV); Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC); Engineering & Design (E&D); and Program Management/Construction Management, and Quality Management (PCQM). To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Myers

337-349-5486

Jamie.Myers@OneAtlas.com