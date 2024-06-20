Online Car Dealers in the U.S. 2024-2029 Industry Report Featuring Analysis of Carvana Co, AutoNation, and CarMax - Market Shares, Success Factors, Cost Structure Benchmarks, Barriers to Entry

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Car Dealers in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The Online Car Dealers industry flourished alongside the unique conditions associated with COVID-19, which boosted e-commerce sales across multiple industries. Over the past five years, expanding disposable income has enabled consumers to make big-ticket purchases.
A shortage of new cars owing to supply chain disruptions and a chip shortage sent demand for used cars soaring. Pandemic conditions compounded by supply shortages propped up online used car dealers like Carvana, which became one of the fastest-growing retail e-commerce companies in 2022. Over the past five years, revenue for online car dealers has surged at a CAGR of 3.5% to reach an estimated $44.3 billion in 2023.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Carvana Co.
- AutoNation, Inc.
- CarMax, Inc.
Key Topics Covered
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
