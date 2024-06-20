Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market Report by Technology, Application, and Region 2024-2032 - Growing Popularity of Miniature Electronic Devices in the Defense & Military, Healthcare, Aviation Sectors

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market Report by Technology, Application, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organic substrate packaging material market size reached US$ 15.2 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 21.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.98% during 2023-2032.



A significant rise in the demand for portable electronic devices, in confluence with the advancements in information and communication technology (ICT), represents one of the key factors impelling the global organic substrate packaging materials market growth. Apart from this, the growing popularity of miniature electronic devices in the defense and military, healthcare and aviation industries is positively influencing the sales of these packaging materials worldwide. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of self-driving vehicles is contributing to the market growth, as these materials are used in millimeter-wave automotive radar systems to detect obstacles.



Moreover, the growing semiconductor industry, coupled with the escalating demand for improved electric motors in industrial equipment, is boosting the sales of organic substrate packaging materials around the globe. However, due to lockdowns imposed by governments of several countries as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), non-essential activities have been halted for a short period. This has disrupted the operational efficiency of various industries and negatively impacted the market growth. The market is expected to experience growth once normalcy is regained.





This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global organic substrate packaging material market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country levels from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on technology and application.



Breakup by Technology:

Small Outline (SO) Packages

Grid Array (GA) Packages

Flat No-leads Packages

Quad Flat Package (QFP)

Dual In-line Package (GIP)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market, with some of the key players being:

Amkor Technology Inc.

ASE Kaohsiung (Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.)

Compass Technology Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd. (Hitachi and Showa Denko)

Kyocera Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation

NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.

Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd. (Fujitsu)

STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd. (Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Tech. Co.)

WUS Printed Circuit Co. Ltd.

