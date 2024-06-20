Altimmune to Participate in the Piper Sandler 2nd Annual Virtual Obesity Investor Day to Discuss ADA Takeaways

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 2nd Annual Virtual Obesity Investor Day, being held on June 26, 2024, to discuss key takeaways from the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) Scientific Sessions. Details on the fireside chat are as follows:



Title: Piper Sandler Virtual Obesity Investor Day Presenters: Vipin Garg, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Scott Roberts, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

Date/Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. EDT

The session will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

