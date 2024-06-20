Endeavour Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Endeavour Mining plc
20 June 2024
Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Ian Cockerill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Executive Director
|Initial notification/ amendments
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|2024 Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|N/A
|171,959
|Aggregated information
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|11 April 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Guy Young
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|PDMR
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|2024 Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|N/A
|85,980
|Aggregated information
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|11 April 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Mark Morcombe
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|PDMR
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|2024 Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|85,980
|Aggregated information
|
- 85,980 Ordinary Shares
- Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|11 April 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Attachment