NIRI Philadelphia Elects 2024 – 2025 Board Members

PHILADELPHIA, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Philadelphia Chapter of NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations announced that its members have elected 12 investor relations leaders to serve a two-year term on the Board of Directors beginning in June 2024.



“I am honored and excited to serve as the next President of the NIRI Philadelphia board and am continuously inspired by the dedication and expertise of our board members,” said Nahla A. Azmy, NIRI Philadelphia Board President. “I am eager to continue promoting a dynamic and supportive environment for all our chapter members. I look forward to engaging with everyone and hearing their ideas at upcoming events.”

The 2024 -2025 NIRI Philadelphia Board of Directors include:

President

Nahla Azmy, Former Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Financial Communications at Li-Cycle

Executive Vice President

Andrew Bjorkman, Director - Regional Head, Mid-Atlantic & Northwest at NYSE

Vice President, Treasurer

Joe Shiffler, Director, Investor Relations at Power Integrations

Co-Vice President, Programs

Michael Wherley, Vice President, Investor Relations at Nouryon

Daniel Rosen, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy at Arcadium Lithium

Co-Vice President, Marketing, Communications & Technology

Alex Whitelam, Head of Investor Relations at SEI

Gene Cleary, Vice President, Investor Relations, M&A and External Reporting at Aramark

Vice President, Membership

Curt Brooks, Director, Investor Relations at FMC Corp

Vice President, Sponsorship & Advocacy Ambassador

Joe Hassett, Senior Vice President at Gregory FCA Communications

Advisors:

Christiane Pelz, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury at Five Below

Lisa Caperelli, Vice President, Investor Relations at Arbutus Biopharma

Rebecca Gardy, Senior Vice President, Chief Investor Relations Officer at Campbell Soup

About the NIRI Philadelphia Chapter

NIRI Philadelphia, formed in 1971, is a professional association of investor relations officers, communicators, consultants and providers serving organizations in the Greater Philadelphia area. NIRI Philadelphia includes members from a variety of industries and market cap sizes who are responsible for communications between their organizations, the investing public, and the financial community. NIRI Philadelphia’s goal is to provide its members the resources needed to be strategic leaders in their organizations.



About NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations

Founded in 1969, NIRI is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts, and other financial community constituents. NIRI is the largest professional investor relations association in the world with members representing over 1,500 publicly held companies and $12 trillion in stock market capitalization.



Contact: President@niriphiladelphia.org