Clearmind Medicine Secured Exclusive Global Rights to Innovative Psychedelic Compounds for PTSD Treatment

Vancouver, Canada, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, recently announced that it signed an exclusive patent licensing agreement with Yissum Research Development Company of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. This agreement provides Clearmind with exclusive global rights to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize innovative compounds invented by Professors Rami Yaka, Ahmed Masaewa and Avi Priel from the Hebrew University. These novel compounds are targeted at treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health conditions.

The global market for PTSD treatment, valued at $16.8 billion in 2023, is expected to reach $27.37 billion by 2033, according to Future Market Insights. Existing treatment options like SSRIs and SNRIs offer limited efficacy and are often accompanied by side effects including nausea, weight gain, sexual dysfunction, insomnia and increased anxiety.

Under the terms of the agreement, Clearmind receives exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize novel compounds for treating PTSD and other mental health disorders. Clearmind is responsible for the ongoing development and potential commercialization in line with regulatory guidelines.The agreement includes future milestone payments, royalties on future sales, and commitments to safeguard intellectual property rights.

About Yissum



Yissum is the technology transfer company of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Founded in 1964, Yissum serves as a bridge between cutting-edge academic research and a global community of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry. Yissum’s mission is to benefit society by converting extraordinary innovations and transformational technologies into commercial solutions that address our most urgent global challenges. The company has registered more than 11,680 patents globally, licensed over 1,160 technologies, and has spun out over 260 companies. Yissum’s business partners span the globe. For further information please visit www.yissum.co.il.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of eighteen patent families. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0.”

