Recce Pharmaceuticals Announces Addition of RECCE® 327 to The World Health Organization’s List of Antibacterial Products in Clinical Development

SYDNEY, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) (the Company), the Company developing a new class of synthetic anti-infectives, today announced its primary anti-infective candidate, RECCE® 327 (R327), has been added to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) list of Antibacterial Agents in Clinical Development and Preclinical Development.



“We are pleased that R327 has been included in the list of antibacterial products aimed at tackling the urgent global health threat posed by antibiotic resistance,” said James Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Recce Pharmaceuticals. “There is a demand for new antibiotic therapies, and this report further showcases R327’s potential as a novel treatment for a broad range of life-threatening and resistant bacteria.”

The report covers traditional and non-traditional antibacterial agents in development worldwide and evaluates to what extent the present pipeline addresses infections caused by priority pathogens, according to the updated 2024 WHO bacterial priority pathogens list. To view the full report, click here.

The WHO has defined R327 as an ATP production disruptor and is the only compound under this category. ATP is the source of energy for use and storage at the cellular level. Disruption of ATP production in bacterial cells, when targeted as the primary mechanism of action, not secondary to other cell perturbation mechanisms, carries the potential to confer activity against both Gram-positive and Gram-negative pathogens.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) is developing a New Class of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline includes three patented, broad-spectrum, synthetic polymer anti-infectives: RECCE® 327 (R327) as an intravenous and topical therapy that is being developed for the treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening infections due to Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, including their superbug forms; RECCE® 435 (R435) as an orally administered therapy for bacterial infections; and RECCE® 529 (R529) for viral infections. Through their multi-layered mechanisms of action, Recce’s anti-infectives have the potential to overcome the processes utilised by bacteria and viruses to overcome resistance – a current challenge facing existing antibiotics.

The World Health Organization (WHO) added R327, R435, and R529 to its list of antibacterial products in clinical development for priority pathogens, recognising Recce’s efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance. The FDA granted R327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act, providing Fast Track Designation and 10 years of market exclusivity post approval. R327 is also included on The Pew Charitable Trusts’ Global New Antibiotics in Development Pipeline as the sole synthetic polymer and sepsis drug candidate in development.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, supporting current clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline aims to address synergistic, unmet medical needs by leveraging its unique technologies.

